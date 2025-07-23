PM Drew attends Crime Prevention Summer Camp promotes youth empowerment through sport

Over 300 children aged 7 to 17 took part in the camp’s soccer tournaments, learning skills like discipline, leadership, respect, and teamwork, while also improving their game on the field.

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew attended the 3rd Annual Crime Prevention Summer Soccer Camp, which took place on Monday, July 21, at the NCI Grounds. The summer camp was organized with an aim to serve as both a summer activity and a proactive step in crime prevention.

During the camp, over three hundred children, aged between 7 and 17, participated in soccer tournaments, learning valuable skills like discipline, leadership, respect and teamwork. It also gave the young children a chance to improve their on-field skills in soccer.

Sharing a post on Facebook, PM Drew thanked the event’s organizers. He said, “This initiative, led by the Citizen Security Secretariat, is part of a broader strategy to provide our children with positive outlets to develop their talents and grow as individuals. It also plays a vital role in protecting our youth from the dangers of gangs and violence by offering constructive, empowering alternatives.”

Prime Minister Drew also highlighted his administration’s commitment to building a safer and more supportive environment for the young people to grow and learn important values from guest coaches who offered international field experiences.

Notably, this initiative was led and organized by the Prime Minister’s Office, the British Embassy, Thru Sport, corporate sponsors, the Citizen Security Secretariat, local coaches, and the parents who took time to accompany their children at the summer camp.

“This impactful initiative was made possible through the partnership of my office, the British Embassy, Thru Sport, corporate sponsors, the Citizen Security Secretariat, local coaches, and committed parents. Special thanks to Mr. Bergan and Ashy Audain for their outstanding work in making this camp a reality,” shared PM Drew.

Netizens happy with this initiative, took to social media in support of the government. One of the locals commented under PM Drew’s post, “It's great to see the Government along with other organizations and institutions making a positive difference in the lives of others through thoughtful good deeds. Unlike some who everyday all they do is make political and personal mischief on social media and else where.”