Cricket West Indies offers "Buy One, Get One FREE" tickets for T20 series against Australia in St Kitts and Nevis

St Kitts and Nevis: Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced a “Buy One, Get One FREE” ticket offer in St Kitts for the upcoming T20 International series against Australia. The matches are scheduled for July 25, 26, and 28, at Warner Park from 7 PM each day.

With this offer, CWI is calling out the cricket fans from St Kitts and to the sister island of Nevis, to come out in full support of the West Indies Men’s team for this tournament. The Buy One, Get One FREE deal is now live on General Admission and Party Stand tickets. This does not include the Hospitality and VIP packages.

Also, fans can expect a charged-up cricket atmosphere - Full Ah Energy - as the West Indies take on one of the world’s best teams in three action-packed matches.

CEO of CWI Chris Dehring said, “These games in St. Kitts are crucial for the team as we seek to climb our way back into the series and continue to build momentum towards the 2026 T20 World Cup.”





He further added, “We want to see Warner Park rocking and alive with Caribbean passion, and this special ticket offer is our way of making sure every fan gets the chance to be part of the experience. Bring your crew, your flags, and your energy — this is home-ground advantage at its best.”

Moreover, fans who are shopping online can choose the "TWICE THE VIBES – BUY 1, GET 1 FREE" choice, go to “Book The Best Seat” to get their choice of ticket and then select their free ticket. In addition, fans will automatically get this offer when purchasing at the Warner Park box office.

Also, Special Water Taxi and Ferry rates are available exclusively for the Full Ah Energy T20 matches on July 25, 26 28, along with late night train services for fans to reach back to Nevis after each game. These include:-