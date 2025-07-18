Andre Russell to Bid Farewell in Final T20 Series Against Australia

Russell’s final two international games will be held at Sabina Park, Jamaica, on July 20 and 22.

18th of July 2025

The upcoming T20 series between West Indies Men’s team and Australia will mark a historic farewell, as fans are preparing themselves to see off one of their best players - Andre Russell. A two-time T20 World Cup champion, Russell will play his last international series, bringing an end to a legendary career that has left a lasting impact on West Indies cricket. 

The last two games of Russell’s international career will be played at Sabina Park in Jamaica on July 20 and July 22. These matches will be a special farewell for the Jamaican all-rounder, who has played over 140 internationals games in a career that has lasted more than 15 years..

Start of new era for West Indies cricket

After the final matches of Russell’s international career, Matthew Forde will take his place at Warner Park. This is the end of an era for West Indies cricket which also marks the start of a new chapter. In a statement shared by Cricket West Indies (CWI), Russell said he is proud and grateful for the chance to represent the West Indies.

“Words cannot explain what it meant. To represent the West Indies has been one of the proudest achievements in my life. When I was a kid, I did not expect to get to this level, but the more you start to play and get to love the sport, you realize what you can achieve. This inspired me to become better because I wanted to leave a mark in the maroon colours and become an inspiration to others,” shared Andre Russell.

Russell also said that ending his career in Jamaica, in front of his home crowd, was very special. He shared that playing at home with family and friends always brought him great joy, and he hopes that the young cricketers across the Caribbean will be inspired by his journey.

Head Coach Daren Sammy calls Russell a professional and strong competitor

CWI’s Head Coach Daren Sammy lauded Russell, saying that he is a true professional and a strong competitor. 

“André has always been the consummate professional and a fierce competitor. Whether I was captaining him or now coaching him, his hunger to perform and win for West Indies has never wavered. I wish him all the best in his next chapter, and I hope he continues to inspire generations to come,” said Sammy.
