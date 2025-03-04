Dominica Cruise Arrival: Over 17,000 passengers expected onboard 8 Vessels docking this week

Dominica is all set to welcome more than 17,000 cruise passengers during the ongoing week. As per reports, around 8 vessels will berth at different ports of the island nation from 3rd March to 9th March, 2025. The major disembarkment will witness the arrival of around 6 cruise ships from MV Cruises and two from some other liners.

Sharing the comprehensive time-table of the cruise ships, the Dominica Ministry of Tourism expressed excitement and aimed at welcoming thousands of passengers. The ports of the island will remain busy throughout the week with at least one vessel scheduled to dock each day in the coming days. The only day in the ongoing week, when the vessel will not berth at the shores of the island is 6th March, 2025.

On 4th and 9th March, 2025, the island will welcome around 2 cruise ships, bringing thousands of passengers on both days. Shedding light on the arrival of cruises and thousands of passengers, the Ministry of Tourism expressed their excitement on showcasing the best of Dominica to all. They added that they are committed to promote the natural beauty, pristine beaches, lush rainforests, warm hospitality and vibrant culture and traditions of the island.

They noted that the arrival of all these cruises is a great chance and opportunity for them to showcase and promote their vibrant offerings, making Dominica a premier Caribbean cruise destination for all the travellers. The Tourism Authority also described the arrival of cruises and passengers, a great opportunity for the local businesses to showcase or sell their locally produced goods and services, generating huge amount of revenues for the nation.

Dominica Cruise Schedule (3rd March – 9th March, 2025)

3rd March, 2025

· MV Zaandam (1432 passengers) – Roseau Cruise Ship Berth

4th March, 2025

· MV Enchanted Princess (3660 passengers) – Woodbridge Bay Port

· SY SeaDream I (116 passengers) – Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth

5th March, 2025

· MV Costa Fascinosa (3800 passengers) – Roseau Cruise Ship Berth

7th March, 2025

· MV Eurodam (2731 passengers) – Roseau Cruise Ship Berth

8th March, 2025

· MV Vision of the Seas (2514 passengers) – Roseau Cruise Ship Berth

9th March, 2025

· MV AidaPerla (3256 passengers) – Roseau Cruise Ship Berth

· SY Sea Cloud II (94 passengers) – Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth