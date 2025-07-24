PM Roosevelt Skerrit acknowledges China’s support for Dominica’s agriculture sector

The event included the handover of new farm equipment and the launch of Phase 9 of the Agricultural Technical Cooperation Project.

Dominica: Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit acknowledged the ongoing support from the Chinese government in advancing Dominica’s agriculture sector. During the China-AID Handing Over Ceremony of Agricultural Materials which was held at One Mile, Portsmouth, he highlighted China’s dedication to the island’s development and the strong bilateral relations between them.

The event saw the handover of new farm equipment and the launch of the 9th phase of the Agricultural Technical Cooperation Project. It included 12 tractors, rotavator tillers, trenching machines, mini excavators and other tools which are valued at an estimated amount of over $1.1 million.

PM Skerrit highlights years of relationship between China and Dominica

PM Skerrit said during his address, “Over the years, the relationship between the People’s Republic of China has yielded tangible benefits for the people of Dominica in agriculture, infrastructure, healthcare, education, and beyond.” He further added that their continuous presence, support and technical missions reflect a genuine commitment for the development goals and the strengthening of the bonds between the two nations.

The Prime Minister of Dominica continued, “Today, this relationship is further strengthened with the launch of the 9th phase of the Agricultural Technical Cooperation Project and the handing over of yet another batch of valuable agricultural equipment and materials.”

In the past 19 years, China has delivered over 20 batches of agricultural tools, seeds, materials and modern equipment, which has formed the base for a more modern, more productive and sustainable agricultural sector in Dominica.

Further, PM Skerrit thanked the 9-member Chinese Agricultural Technical Mission which will soon start working with the Ministry of Agriculture. In the next phase, high-quality seeds and seedlings of vegetables, fruits and flowers; lab equipment; aquaculture gear; and other necessary resources will be provided to the farmers, youth and schools across Dominica.

“The focus of protected agriculture, aquaculture, tissue culture, and modern demonstration techniques will ensure that the Dominican-China Modern Agricultural Center remains not only operational, but also at the cutting edge of innovation and sustainability,” Skerrit noted.

Prime Minister Skerrit reported that this partnership is important for the development of Dominica’s food security, climate resilience and modern farming. Also, he noted that during hard times, which included Tropical Storm Erica, Hurricane Maria and the COVID-19 pandemic, China remained a constant force of support for Dominica.

Notably, Dominica is now producing crops like dragon fruit, cantaloupes, and broccoli. Many farmers received training and students are learning of modern farming methods. This advancement will help shape the next generation of agro-entrepreneurs.

He said, “The technical cooperation with China is helping us translate this vision into action. It is our firm belief that food security is national security. By strengthening our agricultural systems, building on our technical capacity, and investing in innovation, we are making Dominica more resilient, more self-reliant, and better positioned to withstand external shocks, be they economic or environmental.”

Chinese Ambassador Maoming shares his excitement for their continued collaboration

Also attending the event was Chinese Ambassador to Dominica, Chu Maoming, who addressed the delegates present at the ceremony. He said that China is very proud to support Dominica’s farming, which is the base of the country’s economy.

“It is the lifeblood of countries’ communities, providing jobs and driving national development. China is therefore deeply proud to have stood alongside Dominica for nearly two decades, working together to build agricultural capacity, introduce innovative technologies, and drive agricultural modernization,” said Chinese Ambassador Maoming.

He explained phase 9 Chinese experts that will be working closely with local farmers in expanding greenhouse vegetable production, improving crop quality, advancing fruit tree cultivation, promoting aquaculture, and encouraging sustainable agricultural practices. “I wish them every success in their endeavors,” Maoming added.

The ambassador reported that over the past two years, China has trained 68 Dominicans in agriculture, helping many students and farmers to acquire new skills through this exchange.