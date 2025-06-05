PM Dr Roosevelt Skerrit reaffirms government’s commitment to education and youth empowerment

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit emphasized that over the past 25 years, Dominica has expanded access to quality education and empowered its youth through scholarships and improved infrastructure.

Dominica: Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to education and national progress, highlighting the transformative strides Dominica has made under the leadership of Dominica Labour Party (DLP) during the national rally on June 1, 2025.

He emphasized that education is still at the core of their development agenda, noting that over the past 25 years, they have seen improvement in terms of access to quality learning, improved school infrastructure, and generous scholarship programs that have empowered the youth.

“Over the past quarter-century, we have increased access to quality education, improved school infrastructure, and introduced scholarship programs to nurture the talents of our youth,” stated PM Skerrit at the national rally. Also, he noted that at one time the idea to see “a graduate in one house” seemed impossible, something that has now become a widespread reality, with families across Dominica aiming for a higher education for all their members.

PM Skerrit said, “What seemed impossible to many, has now become regular and commonplace… indeed, the new normal, thanks to the national development contributions of successive Dominica Labour Party administrations.”

PM Skerrit introduces changes in the educational system

The Prime Minister of Dominica reflected on their journey, and highlighted the need for improved educational reforms in the country to present better opportunities for the youth. Also, he noted that these educational reforms will include sports, arts, music, civics and agriculture.

Furthermore, PM Skerrit reported that in September, major educational reforms will be implemented which will include early childhood education starting at the primary school level. This will ensure that the children gain the skills necessary to have a better chance at surviving the challenging world.

Moreover, he highlighted that education has to change according to the needs of the modern world. “Not just to help our children pass exams, but to help them thrive in a world that demands collaboration and creativity,” urged the Prime Minister of Dominica.

PM Skerrit further defined his vision in which success is not only achieved by 80%, but by all the people of Dominica. He stressed the importance of recognizing and fostering individual talents. Moreover, the government has put in place measures to reduce the burden on young learners. “No longer are our children gonna go to school with all these big bags that they can't carry,” he affirmed.