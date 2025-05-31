Mia Amor Mottley, is set to visit Dominica to attend a national rally hosted by the Dominica Labour Party (DLP) in celebration of its 70th anniversary on Sunday.



Mottley, who also serves as Chair of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), is reportedly attending the rally in her personal capacity, not as a representative of the Government of Barbados or CARICOM.



The rally marks a significant milestone for the DLP, one of the longest-standing political parties in the Eastern Caribbean, and is expected to draw large crowds and regional attention.



However, the opposition in Dominica has raised objections to Mottley’s participation, citing ongoing concerns about electoral reform in the country.

Notably, three electoral reform bills were passed in Dominica earlier in March this year. The copies of the proposed electoral reform legislation were made available to the public, with a clear timeframe established for feedback and recommendations.



From a regional standpoint, several CARICOM leaders have expressed satisfaction with the electoral reform process in Dominica. The reforms were properly introduced, subjected to public scrutiny, and ultimately approved in accordance with legislative procedures. "The reform was well done," noted a regional source, emphasizing that the government of Dominica can demonstrate full transparency and adherence to democratic standards.



Critics argue that the opposition, which has struggled with popularity and cohesion in recent years, often resorts to manufacturing crises in an attempt to remain relevant.



As Dominica prepares to mark this historic occasion, the spotlight remains on the balance between national pride and political friction. For many citizens, the visit of a prominent regional figure like Mia Mottley is a sign of mutual respect and shared democratic values across the Caribbean.