Dominica Labour Party to celebrate 70th Anniversary with National Rally on June 1

The 70th anniversary rally is expected to bring together DLP's members and supporters from all across Dominica.

12th of May 2025

Dominica: The Dominica Labour Party (DLP) has planned a national rally to mark the party's 70th Anniversary on June 1, 2025 (Sunday). The DLP shared this update during a press conference that the rally is scheduled to take place at the Dublanc Playing Field in the Colihaut Constituency.

The party further stated that this milestone is expected to gather party members and supporters from across Dominica. DLP also encouraged the citizens of the nation to join the celebrations, as they describe it as “the most unified, steadfast, and progress-driven political movement in Dominica’s history.”

Notably, the 70th anniversary national rally is considered a significant achievement for Dominica. The celebration will be a global event, attended by several leaders across the Caribbean region. The DLP stated in its statement that this celebration is not only a party event, but it is a national moment.

During the press conference, DLP also announced that the key speaker at the national rally will be the Prime Minister of Barbados and the Political Leader of the Barbados Labour Party, Mia Amor Mottley

PM Mottley stated that DLP is recognized as a regional figure and advocate for Caribbean Unity and development. She also expressed her excitement in delivering a message of solidarity, strength, and vision to the people of Dominica at the event.

Dominica Labour Party (DLP)

The Dominica Labour Party (DLP) was founded in 1955 by Phyllis Shand Allfrey and Emmanuel Christopher Loblack. Since then, DLP has been the longest standing political party in Dominica. Under the tenure of present day leader Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit the party and the country have seen great development.

DLP reported that for the past 7 decades it has been the base of peace, stability and progress in Dominica. It also highlighted its contributions across sectors which include infrastructure, education, health care and economic growth and also its dedication to the development of a stronger and more resilient nation.

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Ana Allen

Related Articles

In picture: A Beretta Pistol. (Credits: Google images)

Beretta Pistol, ammunition & marijuana recover in Philip Avenue

17th of April 2024

visitors from the MSC Seaside Cruise Ship to the capital city. (Credits: PC Keith Matthews, Facebook)

TTPS welcomes visitors from MSC Seaside Cruise Ship to capital city

6th of January 2024

Data breach of more than a billion users of "Tik Tok": Researchers

Data breach of more than a billion users of “Tik Tok”: Researchers

5th of September 2022

Brantley meets Nevisian personalities from different sectors to discuss various opportunities

Brantley meets Nevisian personalities from different sectors to discuss various opportunities

30th of March 2022

St Kitts and Nevis updates cruise schedule for March 21 to March 26

St Kitts and Nevis updates cruise schedule for March 21 to March 26

20th of March 2022

WHO data reveals around 80,000 to 180,000 health care workers died globally amid COVID outbreak

25th of October 2021

84,223 Barbadians categorize as fully vaccinated

594 confirmed COVID-19 cases in St Kitts and Nevis

2nd of August 2021

6.4 Magnitude earthquake hits Croatia, seven dead

6.4 Magnitude earthquake hits Croatia, seven dead

30th of December 2020