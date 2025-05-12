Dominica Labour Party to celebrate 70th Anniversary with National Rally on June 1

The 70th anniversary rally is expected to bring together DLP's members and supporters from all across Dominica.

Dominica: The Dominica Labour Party (DLP) has planned a national rally to mark the party's 70th Anniversary on June 1, 2025 (Sunday). The DLP shared this update during a press conference that the rally is scheduled to take place at the Dublanc Playing Field in the Colihaut Constituency.

The party further stated that this milestone is expected to gather party members and supporters from across Dominica. DLP also encouraged the citizens of the nation to join the celebrations, as they describe it as “the most unified, steadfast, and progress-driven political movement in Dominica’s history.”

Notably, the 70th anniversary national rally is considered a significant achievement for Dominica. The celebration will be a global event, attended by several leaders across the Caribbean region. The DLP stated in its statement that this celebration is not only a party event, but it is a national moment.

During the press conference, DLP also announced that the key speaker at the national rally will be the Prime Minister of Barbados and the Political Leader of the Barbados Labour Party, Mia Amor Mottley.

PM Mottley stated that DLP is recognized as a regional figure and advocate for Caribbean Unity and development. She also expressed her excitement in delivering a message of solidarity, strength, and vision to the people of Dominica at the event.

Dominica Labour Party (DLP)

The Dominica Labour Party (DLP) was founded in 1955 by Phyllis Shand Allfrey and Emmanuel Christopher Loblack. Since then, DLP has been the longest standing political party in Dominica. Under the tenure of present day leader Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit the party and the country have seen great development.

DLP reported that for the past 7 decades it has been the base of peace, stability and progress in Dominica. It also highlighted its contributions across sectors which include infrastructure, education, health care and economic growth and also its dedication to the development of a stronger and more resilient nation.