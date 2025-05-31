PM Roosevelt Skerrit announces Cabinet shuffle to enhance responsiveness and strengthen governance

Prime Minister Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit emphasized the importance of working alongside the public, stating, 'We cannot be ahead of the public or behind them. They have to be side by side with us.'

Dominica: Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit reported that the government of Dominica will be initiating a cabinet shuffle to ensure it remains responsive, relevant, and ready to meet the needs of the people of the nation. He introduced this plan during a press briefing which was held on May 26, Monday.

PM Skerrit highlighted that as the Prime Minister of Dominica and the head of the labour party, he believes in working along with the public. “We cannot be ahead of the public or behind them. They have to be side by side with us because we have to work together,” stated the Prime Minister.

Significance of the Cabinet Shuffle

During his address, PM Skerrit spoke of government officials’ role which is to listen to the citizens’ concerns. He said that each decision made by the government should put the interest of the Dominican people first.

Also, in a Facebook post, the Prime Minister shared that good governance means listening, adapting and always putting service to people first. As part of this vision, several policies and priorities have been restructured, as a means to get the right people in the right posts for better results.

For this vision to be achieved, a reorganization of the government officials is underway. Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit further stated that he will remain in continuous contact with people to stay updated of their issues and provide them with suitable solutions.

PM Skerrit also highlighted the aspect of transparency and accountability. He stated that not everything goes as they intended, so the people need to be informed about that. Whether it is due to issues of resources or technical challenges, the citizens of Dominica are entitled to such explanations.

“It may be a resource issue, it may be a technical issue, but we have to keep informing the public and let the public know we have to take them along with us,” reported the Prime Minister of Dominica.

Also, PM Skerrit requested all government officials to reconsider their priorities and to be resourceful to remain committed to public service. He added that the cabinet shuffle is only the beginning of a process to build more trust and improve governance across the nation.