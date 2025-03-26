Tourism Boom: Antigua and Barbuda welcomes six cruises, bringing 13,000 visitors

The vessels, including Norwegian Jewel, Royal Clipper, Norwegian Viva, Explorer of the Seas, Le Ponant, and Britannia, docked simultaneously at the shores of Antigua and Barbuda.

It was another busy and wonderful day for the tourism sector of Antigua and Barbuda as the nation welcomed six cruise ships to its shores on Tuesday, 25th March, 2025. This is the first time in this month that six cruise vessels visited the twin-island nation on the same day and brought around 13,000 passengers to the island.

The vessels, including Norwegian Jewel, Royal Clipper, Norwegian Viva, Explorer of the Seas, Le Ponant and Britannia docked simultaneously at the shores of the twin-island nation, bustling the nation with activity as it welcomed one of the largest influxes of visitors in just a single day.

The Antigua Cruise Port expressed excitement on marking the busiest day at the ports of Antigua and Barbuda, describing it as a ‘perfect’ day to explore, unwind, and soak in the beauty of the twin-island nation. “We’re thrilled to welcome Royal Clipper, Norwegian Viva, Norwegian Jewel, Le Ponant, Explorer of the Seas, and Britannia today! With a full house at port, it's the perfect day to explore, unwind, and soak in the beauty of Antigua & Barbuda,” said Antigua Cruise Port.

Passengers onboard in all the six cruises enjoyed and explored the natural beauty, historical wonders, pristine beaches, lush rainforests, diverse offerings and vibrant culture and traditions of the island. The visitors made their way through the streets of Antigua and Barbuda, shopping at Heritage Quay, indulging in local flavours and having an unforgettable time in the country.

Shedding light on the arrival of six cruises together at the shores of the island, the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority expressed excitement. They noted that the arrival of all these vessels outlines the growing popularity and appeal of the island as a premier destination for culture, relaxation and entertainment.

The tourism authority also emphasised on significant benefits earned by the local businesses, noting that the taxi operators, vendors, artisans, tour operators marked a busy day at the ports as they were busy all day in providing their services to the passengers.

From local craft markets to excursions and cultural displays, the passengers onboard the six cruise vessels were offered wide range of options, immersing them in the warmth and uniqueness of Antigua and Barbuda.