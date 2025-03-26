Antigua and Barbuda Government to invest $14 Million in new Barbuda Terminal

The Government of Antigua and Barbuda is all set to invest around $14 million in the terminal building in Barbuda. The construction of the terminal building in Barbuda is a part of the administration’s ongoing efforts, aimed at upgrading and enhancing the aviation infrastructure of the nation.

Shedding light on the construction of the new million-dollar terminal building, PM Gaston Browne noted that it will play a significant role in enhancing the island’s capacity to accommodate commercial and private aircraft. The Prime Minister noted that the terminal building will play a key role in addressing and accomplishing all aircraft operations successfully, boosting both the tourism as well as the economy of the island.

He added that the terminal building will also ensure a safe and comfortable departure and arrival of the aircraft. The Prime Minister noted that the construction of the terminal is a testament to their commitment to provide the passengers and visitors with multiple benefits including efficient passenger flow, comfortable transfer of passengers and baggage to and from aircraft and from other modes of ground transportation.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the recently extended runway and said that it has already played a huge role in improving the airlift sector. He therefore mentioned about the planned terminal and said that it will bring even more benefits and achievements to the aviation department of the island.

PM Browne committed to reduce Barbuda’s dependence on Antigua, marking significant developments

PM Browne also expressed his desire to welcome American Airlines within the next couple of years at the new runway to be built at Barbuda. He noted that they are looking forward to strengthening their relations with other nations and increasing the arrival of international visitors to the island. He added that they are committed to enhance the connectivity of Barbuda with other nations, making its own identity and reducing its dependence on Antigua.

PM Gaston Browne further emphasised on all the ongoing developments in the aviation sector. He noted that all these advancements are a part of their wider strategy to increase air access to Barbuda, attract investment, stimulate sustainable tourism and economic opportunities for residents.

He added that this terminal building will reduce the reliance on Barbuda on Antigua, creating a stronger foundation for long-term development. The Prime Minister noted that all these infrastructure developments highlight their commitment to boosting both the tourism and the economic conditions of the island.