Antigua Cruise Port records busy day, welcomes over 4000 passengers

Antigua recorded another beautiful day at its cruise port as it welcomed three stunning cruise ships, bringing more than 4000 passengers to the shores of the island. Passengers onboard the vessel explored the nation’s charm, soaking up the sun, enjoying local flavours and creating an unforgettable memory in the twin-island nation.

As per reports, the vessels including, Ventura, Emerald Sakara and Viking Sea docked simultaneously at the shores, marking the busy day at Antigua Cruise Port. Sharing the glimpses of the vessel on its official Facebook handle, the Antigua Cruise Port expressed delight in welcoming three cruise ships together, noting that the arrival of vessels and thousands of passengers outline the growing reputation of the country as a top-tier cruise destination.

“Another beautiful day at port as we greet these stunning ships. Whether you're exploring Antigua’s charm, soaking up the sun, or enjoying local flavors, we hope you have an unforgettable time in Antigua & Barbuda,” said Antigua Cruise Port.

The passengers welcomed via the cruise ships ventured around the island and patronized local businesses. They all were welcomed with vibrant and cultural steelpan performances, celebrating the rich cultural heritage of the twin-island nation. Along with that, they shopped around the Heritage Quay, giving significant boost to the local businesses. The local businesses, taxi operators, vendors, tour guides, hotels and restaurants earned significant benefit as they all were given an opportunity to showcase their goods and services, generating a large amount of revenue.

Antigua to welcome around 142,461 cruise passengers in March 2025

Antigua is looking forward to mark the arrival of more than 142,461 cruise passengers in March 2025, with the arrival of at least one cruise ship each day in the ongoing month. The island will welcome around 70 cruise ships in March 2025, with the major disembarkement of several cruise ships operated by various international cruise line companies including, Royal Caribbean; Norwegian Cruises; Marella Voyager; Virgin Voyages and many more.

As per the cruise schedule for March 2025, the ports of Antigua will mark multiple arrivals, with two calls on several days, even three or more on others. The Antigua Cruise Port has expressed excitement and noted that the continuous arrival of the cruise ships highlights that they are making significant steps towards registering the successful 2024-2025 cruise season.