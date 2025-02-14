PM Gaston Browne shuts down age-shaming troll with befitting reply

Prime Minister shared an album of photos and videos from his birthday celebration on his official Facebook account handle.

The Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Gaston Browne gave a befitting reply to a social media user who age-shamed him on Facebook. The leader posted a video of his birthday celebration in which he is kissing his wife, when one user took a dig at him with his comment, “Why you kissing your dad.”

PM Browne replied to the user, stating “You wish it was you mammy?” Following his reply, everyone laughed, calling PM Browne’s response ‘fire’ who knows how to give back at trolls. In the same post, the leader also shared another comment, thanking everyone for their kind sentiments, stating, “Thank you to everyone for your kind sentiments and even those who sought to violate. I enjoyed the banter. Much love and blessings.”

PM Gaston Browne’s birthday

It is to be noted that the Prime Minister shared an album of photos and videos from his birthday celebration on his official Facebook account handle. The Prime Minister celebrated his 58th birthday on 9th February, 2025. He celebrated his birthday will his family members and friends.

The Executive branch of the Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party (ABLP) also organized a special birthday party, aiming to honour the leader of the nation. Following his birthday celebration, PM Browne thanked everyone for their best wishes, reiterating his unwavering commitment and dedication to working for the betterment and development of the twin-island nation. “Thank you to everyone for your kind birthday wishes. Blessings,” said PM Gaston Browne.

Gaston Browne has been serving as the Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda since June 2014. He sworn in as a Prime Minister for a second term on 22nd March, 2018. In the general election of 18 January 2023, he won his third term in office, marking a unique achievement in the history of Antigua and Barbuda.

His birthday celebration always marks a significant moment for all the citizens of the nation. As his birthday celebrations highlights not only his personal achievement but also reflects the unity and support of the nation behind their leader.