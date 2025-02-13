Antigua and Barbuda Government invests $40 Million to expand Antigua Cruise Port, construction starts March 2025

The Upland Development Project at Antigua Cruise Port, set to welcome Oasis-class cruise ships, is expected to be completed by June 2026.

The Government of Antigua and Barbuda has announcement to make a major investment of around $40 million, aiming to expand the Antigua Cruise Port. The construction of the port will span over 150,000 square feet, with the first piling to be commenced on 17th March, 2025.

The project is expected to be complete by June 2026, aiming to welcome large Oasis-class cruise ships. As per the details, the announcement about the major investment was made by the officials on Monday during the ground-breaking ceremony of the highly-anticipated Upland Development Project of Antigua Cruise Port.

Ground-breaking ceremony of Upland Development Project

The ceremony was attended by several delegates including, the Prime Minister Gaston Browne, Governor General Sir Rodney Williams, Tourism Minister Charles Fernandez, Global Ports Holding’s CEO and Chairman Mehmet Kutman, and Antigua Cruise Ports’ General Manager Gasper George.

The officials turned the sod to signal the official start of the 40-million-dollar expansion. The project will witness the creation of modern waterfront day club featuring pools, local food-and-beverage outlets, and up to 100 retail spaces for local entrepreneurs, a swim-up bar and many others. All these new attractions will be accessible by cruisers, other visitors, and residents.

The tourism authority said that it will attract tourists as well as creating job opportunities for citizens, enhancing economic conditions of the country.

Expansion of Antigua Cruise Port

The authorities have announced to utilize around $40 million for expanding cruise port, making significant enhancements such as, Construction of new 6,000-square-foot homeporting terminal, Retail spaces with capacity for up to 100 local entrepreneurs, Restaurants with indoor and outdoor seating, Bazaars, souvenir shops, ice cream parlors etc.

The construction of the terminal will play a significant role in facilitating turnaround operations for cruise passengers, aiming to enhance the overall experience of all the visitors.

Developments to create employment opportunities

As per the details, the development and expansion of Antigua Cruise Port is expected to give employment to more than 200 construction workers and other support staff. Also, it will provide 200- between 200 to 300 permanent positions once the facilities are operational.

PM Gaston Browne on the development

The Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Gaston Browne shed light on the expansion of the port and said that all these developments will play a significant role in enhancing the reputation of Antigua as a premier cruise destination.

He shed light on the partnership with Global Ports Holding, stating that it has proved to be beneficial for Antigua and Barbuda. “This partnership is what we considered to be a good fit with our economic policy.” He added that the arrangement has already benefited the country through the clearance of a US$30 million loan and the construction of the fifth berth.

The Minister of Tourism, Charles Fernandez shed light on the project’s potential impact on overall visitors. He added that they are looking forward to welcome over 300,000 passengers in January February 2025, aiming to mark a significant boost in the tourism sector.