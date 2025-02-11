Antigua and Barbuda set to surpass 1.4 million cruise passengers with major infrastructure expansion

The Minister of Tourism of Antigua and Barbuda outlined his plans for the major infrastructure in the cruise tourism.

Antigua and Barbuda is continuing to mark record-breaking growth in cruise tourism, aiming to surpass 1.4 million passengers in the coming year. The tourism authority has therefore, decided to expand the cruise infrastructure, positioning Antigua and Barbuda as a top-tier destination in the region.

The Minister of Tourism of Antigua and Barbuda outlined his plans for the major infrastructure in the cruise tourism. He added at marking significant upgrades, including the the expansion of the fifth pier and enhancements to homeporting services with a vision to provide a memorable and comfortable experience to all the passengers.

Upgrades at Cruise Infrastructure

Shedding light on the significant upgrades, the tourism minister noted that the work at the fifth pier will begin in a short span of time. He announced to mark the groundbreaking ceremony on Monday, which will include the expansion of the fifth pier with the inclusion of more shops, restaurants and w whole new terminal.

Minister Fernandez also focused on increasing the significance of homeporting services. While emphasizing on it, he described “Homeporting as a game changer”. He added that the services will play a significant role in allowing passengers more time to explore the island.

Additionally, the Minister mentioned about the ongoing work at the St John’s Harbour. Once the completion of the dredging, it will have the ability to accommodate the Oasis-class vessels, the largest in the industry.

He added that the administration is making all the efforts with a vision to elevate the tourism sector of the twin-island nation. The Minister added that such upgrades and installations are a testament to their unwavering commitment and determination towards positioning Antigua and Barbuda as a top-tier cruise destination for all the passengers.

Minister Fernandez also emphasised on conducting survey, aiming to determine more needs or projects to be done. He added that they are almost 90% complete with their project, aiming to mark the upgrades as soon as possible with a vision to provide enhanced and quality services to all the passengers.

Antigua and Barbuda to welcome 1.3 to 1.4 million cruise passengers

Minister Fernandez noted that if all their plans are executed successfully, then they will be manage to attract around 1.3 to 1.4 million cruise passengers. He added that this major increase in the arrivals would not only benefit the tourism but also the economic sector of the island.

The Minister noted that this significant increase would turn out to be highly beneficial for the local businesses such as taxi operators, tour guides, restaurants and many others. He added that it would provide local businesses a platform to serve the travellers and generate large amount of revenue.

Minister Charles Fernandez reiterated his commitment to continuing to make such improvements, aiming to make Antigua and Barbuda a preferred choice for both the cruise lines and visitors.