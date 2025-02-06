Saint Lucia to welcome 7 cruise ships all in one day, expecting 6524 passengers

Seven cruise ships, including Norwegian Viva and Vision of the Seas, will dock simultaneously across Saint Lucia’s shores, with ships berthed at Port Castries, Vieux Fort, and Soufrière.

Saint Lucia is all set to welcome a remarkable increase in cruise arrivals with the berthing of around 7 cruise ships to the shores of the country on Friday, 7th February, 2025. All these vessels are expected to bring collectively around 6524 passengers, providing a significant boost to both the tourism as well as the economic sector.

The vessels including, Norwegian Viva, Vision of the Seas, Royal Clipper, Evirma, Emerald Sakara, Le Champlin and Sea Cloud will dock simultaneously at various shores across the island nation. As per details, the large ships, including, Norwegian Viva, Vision of the Seas and the Royal Clipper will dock at Port Castries. Le Champlain will berth in Vieux Fort, while, Evrima, Emerald Sakara, and Sea Cloud will anchor in Soufrière

Cruise Tourism – Vital part of Saint Lucia’s economy

Shedding light on the simultaneous docking of 7 cruises in one day, the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority called it a major milestone. They described it as a huge achievement, stating that they are committed to offering visitors with an immersive experience filled with thrilling excursions and diverse offerings.

The CEO of the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority, Louis E.A. Lewis shed light on the diverse offerings of Saint Lucia. From ziplining through lush rainforests and soaking in the warmth of the volcanic mud baths to diving into the depths of its vibrant marine life, Saint Lucia has something to offer to all their visitors.

He shed light on the significance of cruise tourism, noting that tour operators, local artisans, taxi drivers, and hospitality businesses are among those expected to benefit significantly from the increased activity and buzz in the ports of Saint Lucia with the arrival of 7 cruises together. He added that the cruise sector remains a vital part of the Saint Lucia’s economy which will provide widespread benefits to thousands of Saint Lucians through job creation, business opportunities, and economic growth.

The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority aimed at attracting more cruise lines in the coming days, bringing hundreds and thousands of passengers. They also reiterated their commitment to providing exceptional and unforgettable experiences to all the visitors. They added that they are committed to ensuring that all cruise passengers and visitors leave with unforgettable memories.

Saint Lucia to welcome over 9000 passengers in next 2 days

Saint Lucia will welcome more than 9000 passengers in the next two days, with the berthing of around 6 cruise ships. The vessels including, AIDAperla and Club Med 2 will dock on 8th February, 2025. Meanwhile, the cruise ships such as Viking Seam Silver Moon, Majestic Princess and Royal Clipper will dock at the shores of Saint Lucia on 9th February, 2025.