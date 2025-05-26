‘Defender of little man’ says PM Skerrit as Dominica Labour Party celebrates 7 decades of service

PM Skerrit shared a post by Lennox Honychurch reflecting on the DLP’s founding and achievements since 1955.

26th of May 2025

Dominica: The Labour Party of Dominica has just celebrated its 70th anniversary on 24th May and is all set for their upcoming National Rally scheduled for 1st June 2025. Dominica Labour Party’s leader, PM Roosevelt Skerrit described the occasion a movement that has been rooted in sacrifice, fuelled by purpose and built on a deep commitment to the people of Dominica.  

While reflecting back to the early days of the party when it was founded in 1955, PM Roosevelt Skerrit reshared a post by Lennox Honychurch on his social media which outlined the party’s achievements over the years. The social media user outlined that the party was founded by Edward Oliver LeBlanc and Phyllis Shand Allfrey.  

The social media post detailed the journey of DLP over the years with success and contributions towards the development of Dominica. The social media post also outlined the party's first victory in 1961 and how it helped the party to promote themselves and gain public support through their commitment to development and enhanced progress.  

PM Skerrit shares heartfelt note  

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit also shared a heartfelt note in response to the party’s seven decades of success as he emphasized DLP as the defender of ‘little man’ a reference to the working class.  

For 70 years, the Dominica Labour Party has stood as the defender of the ‘little man’, the builder of bridges, both literal and symbolic, and the heartbeat of communities across this proud nation,” PM Skerrit emphasized. 

PM Skerrit stated that the DLP is carrying a torch lit by leaders over the years who have laid the foundation of the party with courage and compassion. He then extended his gratitude towards the people of Dominica for supporting the party and believing in them over the years for the work they have done.  

With that torch, we press forward, unshaken, unbroken and unafraid to build a Dominica that is stronger and more resilient,” PM Skerrit concluded.  

National Rally scheduled for June 1st  

Notably, in response to the national celebration of DLP’s success over the years, the party will lead a National Rally on June 1st at the Dublanc Playing Field at 3:00 pm. This rally will also be attended by the Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Amor Mottley who will speak to the nation as a special guest and deliver an address focused on solidarity, unity and strength. 

