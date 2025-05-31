Dominica Labour Party marks 70 years of service with National Rally, welcoming PM Mia Amor Mottley

Prime Minister Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit invites citizens and supporters to the June 1st national rally, emphasizing unity, peace, stability, and progress, with PM Mia Amor Mottley joining the event.

31st of May 2025

Dominica: The leading political party of Commonwealth of Dominica, the Labour Party has completed its 70 years in service, on May 24. To commemorate the 70th anniversary, a national rally will be hosted on June 1, which will also be attended by the Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Amor Mottley.

This national rally will showcase the unity, love, and legacy of the members of the Dominica Labour Party (DLP). The rally is scheduled to take place at the Dublanc Playing Field in the Colihaut Constituency. 

Dominica's 70th anniversary national rally will be a global event, which will be attended by several leaders from across the Caribbean region. The DLP stated that this celebration is not only a party event, but a significant national moment. 

In accordance with this, Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit invited the citizens and supporters of the Dominica Labour Party to join them during the national rally. He shared a post on his official Facebook page which read, “On Sunday, June 1st at the Dublanc Playing Field, come feel the strength of a movement that has never wavered-rooted in peace, built on stability and driven by progress. PM Mia Amor Mottley joins us. The entire Labour family will be there in their numbers! It will be a show of unity, of love, of legacy.”

Dominica Labour Party (DLP)

The Dominica Labour Party was founded in 1955 by Phyllis Shand Allfrey and Emmanuel Christopher Loblack. DLP has remained Dominica's oldest political party and celebrated its 70 years of service on May 26. The party as well as the country has developed tremendously under the current leader Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit.

DLP reported that for a period of 7 decades, they have managed to maintain peace, sustainability, development and progress in Dominica. Also, the party has made achievements in several areas such as construction, schooling facilities and economic support demonstrating their commitment to building a strong and resilient country.

Ana Allen

