Dominica Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit discusses new housing initiatives in Atkinson

12th of February 2025

The Prime Minister of Dominica, Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit visited Atkinson village in St. David Parish last week, where he met members of the Atkinson Village Council to assess the local housing needs. The discussions also saw strategizing the development of new housing initiatives in the community. 

PM Skerrit was accompanied by Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Melissa Poponne-Skerrit, his wife; and Minister of Environment, Rural Modernisation, Kalinago Upliftment and Constituency Empowerment Cozier Frederick. 

The prime minister emphasized on the problem of land ownership, with people getting approval to build on land which does not belong to them. He said the matter would be taken up as the government is looking forward to acquiring the land to begin the project. 

In September 2022, Frederick had visited the Atkinson Village Council, the Housing Division and members of the local community before beginning works in the area. He said then that proper housing of the entire Salybia Constituency is a mandate that he intended to see through.

PM Skerrit has pledged funds to address local issues in Atkinson in the past. In March 2014, he pledged $150,000 for eradicating pit latrines, highlighting his government’s commitment to improving living standards in the community. Also, the government has committed to support the Sewinal Festival in the village and complete the access road to the local beach. 

The gathering was part of the administration’s renewed efforts to improve its public communication. The authorities launched a series of town hall meetings in January, the second of which was held in Salybia in the Kalinago Territory. 

Committed to enhance quality of life of Kalinago people: Minister Melissa Skerrit

The housing project is one of the PM Skerrit-led administration’s major initiatives to make Dominica the world’s first climate-resilient nation. Several programmes have been started to achieve the goal, including the Housing Recovery Project. 

Minister Melissa Skerrit also shed light on the significant progress at their Housing Recovery Project, stating that they committed to enhance the quality of life of all the citizens of the island. 

She added that they are committed to cater to the needs and demands of the Kalinago Territory as well. She added that they are making significant efforts with a vision to protect the Kalinago people against natural disasters, promoting sustainable development in the area. 

The ground-breaking ceremony of a multipurpose centre and emergency shelter in the area took place recently in the presence of several dignitaries, both from Dominica and abroad. 

