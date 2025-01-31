Dominica: Cabrits Marina marks significant progress, first phase to complete within 18 months

The construction of Cabrits Marina is expected to employ more than 300 persons, addressing an unemployment gap in the country.

The Prime Minister of Dominica, Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit expressed excitement on marking significant progress in the construction of the highly-anticipated Cabrits Marina Project. He called it a ‘major investment’ in Dominica’s tourism sector which is all set to mark the completion of its first phase in around 18 months.

Sharing the glimpses of the progress marked in the construction of the Cabrits Marina, the Prime Minister noted that this world-class facility will position Dominica as a premier destination for yachting and marine tourism while creating jobs and opportunities for nearby communities.

“We are making exciting progress on the construction of the Cabrits Marina, a major investment in Dominica’s tourism sector,” noted PM Skerrit.

Progress on the Cabrits Marina Site

The Coordinator-National Projects, Office of the Prime Minister, Reginald Severin shed light on the initial part of the project, noting “it has started off in at full speed.” He further mentioned about completing the preparation of the dump site. He added, now they all are doing is to accelerating the access routes to allow for dredging work to happen. He also showcased the West South border of the future marina – i.e., the basin where all the boats will come in and dock.

He added that the construction is in full swing and they are looking forward to built the Marina which will create endless opportunities for not just tourists but also local citizens.

The construction of Cabrits Marina is expected to employ more than 300 persons, addressing an unemployment gap in the country. Following the construction, the project will create several permanent jobs, boosting local businesses and creating wide range of options for offering exceptional services and entertainment options.

Phases of Cabrits Marina Project

The first phase of the project – Marina Basin Development will cover the construction of super yacht Marina Basin which will be spread over 50,000 square meters. The Phase 2 will focus on the Marina Village. The construction of the Marina Village will commence after stabilizing the soil around the basin, including 50,000 square meters of land featuring a customs house for completion of formalities of vessels.

The Marina will have slips for 100 Yachts including three slips for Yachts up to 115 ft and three slips for Yachts up to 150 ft. This means that these slips will be able to dock the world’s largest yachts in Dominica. As per the details, the island nation currently records around 2000 yacht arrivals per year, bringing around 7000 to 9000 passengers. Meanwhile, the construction of Marina will enhance the overall number of visitors.

Cabrits Marina – a hub of activity

During the ground-breaking ceremony of Cabrits Marina, held on 25th May, the Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit aimed at making Cabrits Marina ‘a hub of activity’. He added that his administration is committed to make a transformative step for the Portsmouth community and Dominica as a whole.

The Marina will feature food and beverage outlets, retail shops, supermarkets, and a craft market, boosting not only the tourism but also the economic sector of the country.