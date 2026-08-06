Rhapsody of the Seas brings 2,326 passengers to St. Kitts on fifth summer visit

Royal Caribbean's Rhapsody of the Seas brought 2,326 passengers to Port Zante on its fifth summer visit and is scheduled to make four more calls to St. Kitts before the end of September.

St. Kitts & Nevis: Royal Caribbean’s Rhapsody of the Seas has made its fifth summer call to Port Zante in St. Kitts on Tuesday, August 4. It brought 2,326 passengers as part of its 2026 summer schedule. The vessel is now expected to return on August 19 for its sixth summer call.

The cruise ship arrived on its seven-night Southern Caribbean itinerary from San Juan, Puerto Rico. Most of the passengers and crew members came ashore and visited local restaurants, shops and other attractions. Several passengers also joined tours through taxi operators or travelled on the St. Kitts Scenic Railway.

The August 4 visit was the fifth of the nine scheduled summer calls by Rhapsody of the Seas between June and September. After its upcoming visit on August 19, the vessel is also scheduled to return to Port Zante on September 2, September 16 and September 30.

The vessel's 2026 summer schedule includes nine calls to St. Kitts:

First summer call: June 10

Second summer call: June 24

Third summer call: July 8

Fourth summer call: July 22

Fifth summer call: August 4

Sixth summer call: August 19

Seventh summer call: September 2

Eighth summer call: September 16

Ninth summer call: September 30

Rhapsody of the Seas first arrived in St. Kitts for its summer schedule on June 10. According to the St. Christopher Air and Sea Ports Authority (SCASPA), a total of 20 cruise ship calls are scheduled for Port Zante during the June to September summer period.

The arrival of Rhapsody of the Seas supported tourism activity in St. Kitts during the summer season. Many of the passengers visited local attractions, booked island tours, used taxi services, shopped at businesses around Port Zante and dined at restaurants, providing business for those working in the tourism sector.

Rhapsody of the Seas is operated by Royal Caribbean International, and is a Vision-class cruise ship built in 1997. The vessel has a passenger capacity of about 2,400. It operates seven-night Southern Caribbean cruises from San Juan, Puerto Rico.