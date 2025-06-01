Vybz Kartel, Moliy pull out last minute: One Caribbean Music Festival cancelled amid promoter disputes

One of the biggest concerts in Trinidad and Tobago, “One Caribbean Music festival,” was cancelled just hours before it was scheduled to go live after the Jamaican Dancehall sensation, Vybz Kartel pulled out of the festival at the last minute. The artist who was expected to make headlines at the concert, had some unresolved issues with the event promoter.

In a post on Instagram, Kartel put out an apology and also expressed regret to his fans. He reports the promoter went off at set dates, broke the contract and didn’t pay what is due. “Remember the sign in was recorded. Remember the money where you're talking about, the legal team. I ought to my money it forward. We can't remember your ball. I mean, I say, TJ, my name long time,” stated Kartel in his video.

“Deadline after deadline, crying after crying. You just couldn't manage a cartel show, and I didn't need to tell the people then. End of discussion. My only regret in the situation is that the Trinidad people are then Europe out at the chance we see Cartel after so many years. So as you may have positivity, may I deal with on good energy,” further raged the Jamaican performer.

Fans Reaction on Social Media

Social media immediately blew up with backlash. “This is embarrassing,” one user said. Moreover, fans have been calling out the organizers and event promoters for trying to extort the artists without paying them their full fee for the show.

Kartel’s fans supported him by saying he is a global icon and has no reason to lie. “He’s played every venue in the US. Why would he ruin his own show here? put forth one Trinidadian fan on the internet,” stated one of the fans on social media.

Singer Moliy Abandons Festival Over Broken Promises

As reported, Kartel was not the only artist to pull out of the One Caribbean Music Festival. American Ghanaian singer, Moliy also withdrew at the last minute due to circumstances which were similar to what Kartel was going through. She stated that the promoter and their team failed to honor their contract andalso did not get in touch with her once she landed to discuss any of these issues which made her cancel the show as well.

As per the sources, Kartel got to secure most of his $1.35 million fee with his management team putting in great efforts. This issue of artists cancelling their show due to financial issues and contractual management has caused great concerns over the Festival, with some going as far to call it a PR disaster, a cultural embarrassment, and a very public wake up call for Caribbean entertainment management.