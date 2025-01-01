Trinidad and Tobago's Joshua Regrello sets Guinness World Record

Joshua Regrello, a musician from Trinidad and Tobago, has set a Guinness World Record and made his mark in history.

1st of January 2025

The 26-year-old Joshua Regrello has etched his name in the history by setting the Guinness World Record for playing steelpan for 31 hours straight. He began his performance with 'You Raise Me Up' and concluded by playing the National Anthem of Trinidad and Tobago. 

His record-breaking performance later got viral on social media platforms, garnered huge recognition among international audiences. The artist took to his social media account and extended gratitude to everyone who motivated and inspired him throughout his journey. The artist dedicated this milestone to everyone who helped him in making this possible. “It is not just his victory,” said the artist. 

Joshua Regrello's 31-hour long performance 

During his 31-hour long performance, the artist played several songs by taking a break of taking a break of 5 minutes after one hour, as mentioned in the guidelines by Guinness. During his performance, he was supported by several musicians and artists, including Errol Fabien, Kess Ramsey, Aaron Fingal, Sheena "Ajibola" Richardson, Ancil Valley, BB Serenaders, and Vaughnette Bigford. 

First Pannist to perform at Great Wall of China 

Joshua Regrello has earlier also registered history by becoming the first pannist to perform at the Great Wall of China, showcasing the vibrant culture on an international platform. He visited China twice and played the Chinese classic “Jasmine Flower” on the Great Wall in Beijing China this June, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. 

PM Keith Rowley congratulates Joshua Regrello

The Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Keith Rowley congratulated Joshua Regrello on setting the Guinness World Record and fostering the musical tradition of Trinidad and Tobago on a global stage. He acknowledged the artists passion, love and dedication towards promoting the national instrument.

The Prime Minister also appreciated Regrello for his continuous hard work, dedication and determination for not just shattering the record but also uplifting the culture, traditions and music industry of Trinidad and Tobago. 

Steelpan – National Instrument of Trinidad and Tobago 

PM Rowley said that steelpan is a symbol of creativity, strength and resilience. He added that steelpan symbolizes and celebrates the rich cultural heritage of Trinidad and Tobago. He said that this record-breaking performance by Regrello is a tribute to their national instrument, which outlines his ability to respect and promote the vibrant culture and traditions of Trinidad and Tobago at the international platform. 

Ana Allen

