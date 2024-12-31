Trinidad and Tobago: Jereem Richards and Leah Bertrand named Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year 2024

Jereem Richards and Leah Bertrand were awarded for their remarkable performances and outstanding achievements in 2024 by Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee.

The Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee named Sprinters Jereem Richards and Leah Bertrand as the Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year 2024. Both the athletes were awarded during the 30th Annual Award Ceremony held on Sunday at the Government Plaza Auditorium, Richmond Street, Port of Spain.

Both Jereem Richards and Leah Bertrand were awarded for their remarkable performances and outstanding achievements in 2024. While praising and acknowledging the duo, the authorities said that the duo has always represented Trinidad and Tobago with utmost confidence and determination on the global stage.

Jereem Richards – Sportsman of the Year 2024

The Trinidadian sprinter, Jereem Richards missed out on the bronze medal in Men’s 400 metres in Paris Olympics 2024, finishing the game in the 4th place, setting the new national record. His performance was highly appreciated and praised by both the authorities and citizens of Trinidad and Tobago who acknowledged his dedication, perseverance, and unwavering spirit.

His time of 43.78 seconds fell just short of a spot in podium as he fell behind Muzala Samukonga of Zambia, the bronze medal winner. Meanwhile, American Quincy Hall and Britain’s Matthew Hudson-Smith claimed gold and silver medal in the Men’s 400 metres.

After finishing in the fourth spot, Richards joined an elite list of track athletes for the Grand Slam Track roster in 2025. Shedding light on the 2024 season, the athlete said that his “every race is a chance to tell a story about where he’s come from, and where he’s going.”

“Congratulations to Jereem Richards, our 2024 Sportsman of the Year once again! He shattered a longstanding national record with his 4th-place finish in the Men’s 400m at the XXXIII Olympic Games in Paris,” said Team TTO.

Leah Bertrand – Sportswoman of the Year 2024

The year 2024 also turned out to memorable and exceptional for Leah Bertrand as well. She finished the Women’s 100m semi-final in the 9th position, missing out a place in the final. She was appreciated for her passion and determination throughout the tournament.

Emphasising on Bertrand, the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee said that it is Bertrand’s perseverance which helped her in earning the 2024 Sportswoman of the Year award.

“It is an incredible season spanning the Olympics, NCAA, and Big Ten championships,” noted Team TTO.