Vybz Kartel set for historic return to Caribbean Music Festival 2025 after 13 years in prison

The Caribbean Music Festival 2025 will feature a star line-up of artists, considered as the best in reggae, dancehall, and many others.

Vybz Kartel is all set to make a historic return to the Caribbean Music Festival 2025, after 13 years in prison. He is all set to spread his charm across the Caribbean and beyond, his fans and music lovers have expressed excitement in large numbers with the Early Bird General and VIP tickets already at the verge of being sold out.

The festival is scheduled to take place on Sunday, 20th April, 2025 at the Kensington Oval. The festival will feature a star line-up of artists, considered as the best in reggae, dancehall, and many others. The authorities aimed at highlighting diverse musical genres, celebrating the cultural traditions, attracting locals and tourists to experience the rhythm of the islands.

Emphasising on Vybz Kartel’s performance, the organizers said that the King of Dancehall is all set to light up the stage with his chart-topping hits and signature style. They called it a great opportunity for music lovers and enthusiasts to witness a performance that promises to be nothing short of legendary.

The organizers invited everyone to be a part of this vibrant and unforgettable event. “Doors open at 6 PM, and the countdown is on for an epic night of music and celebration under the stars.”

Tickets available

The tickets for the Caribbean Music Festival are now officially available, with the general admission starting at just $100 BBD. The individuals will have to sign up www.eventpass24.com purchasing the ticket. The www.eventpass24.com is the Caribbean’s first-ever event ticketing app that is powered by Zulu Entertainment and EKAPPS.

The international customers can purchase the tickets via Eventbrite. Individuals can also purchase tickets from the outlets. The outlets that are selling the tickets are Sole Addiction, Bridgetown; Sol, Warrens; Excuse Me Miss, Bridgetown; Top 10, Haggat Hall; Vibrant Boutique, Lanterns Mall; Forever Blessed Boutique, Bridgetown; King of Fades (Bridgetown, Sheraton Mall, and Six Roads); No. 1 Beauty Supply Stores (locations in Six Roads, Oistins, Wildey, Rock and Dundo, Eagle Hall, One Accord, Swan Street, and St. Michael’s Row).

Caribbean Music Festival 2025

Shedding light on the festival, the authorities aimed at attracting thousands of attendees, offering them an extraordinary night as the Caribbean Music Festival takes over the world.

The authorities expressed desire to bring the heat, the rhythm, and the ultimate celebration of Caribbean culture in a way that someone has never experienced before. They added that Caribbean Music Festival is a movement that celebrates the heart soul of the Caribbean in one epic night, leaving all the attendees singing and dancing.