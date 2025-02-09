Trinidad Carnival 2025 to break records with 158,897 air arrivals for biggest celebration

Tourism Minister Randall Mitchell highlighted that the significant increase in visitor arrivals for Carnival 2025 will greatly boost Trinidad and Tobago's economy.

Trinidad is all set to welcome around 158,897 air-arrivals during the celebration of Carnival season. These figures mark a record-breaking number for the country, aiming to make Carnival 2025 a bigger, bolder and brighter celebration in the island.

The Minister of Tourism of Trinidad and Tobago, Randall Mitchell shared the details and noted that this significant increase in the visitor arrivals will play a huge role in boosting the overall economy of the island. He added that this increase in the arrival of visitors would bring numerous benefits to several businesses such as transportation, tour guides, accommodations, food services and many others.

Increase in airlift services

The Minister of Tourism, Randall Mitchell mentioned about increase in airlift services. He said that the frequent flight services from major airlines, including American Airlines, British Airways, Caribbean Airlines, Copa Airlines, Frontier Airlines, JetBlue, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, Liat2020, and United Airlines, would play a significant role in accommodating the surge in demand.

He added that the availability of the services by these airlines would provide travellers with seamless and diverse travel options, making it accessible for them to enjoy the Carnival Season 2025 with their loved ones in Trinidad and Tobago.

“Trinidad and Tobago’s Airport Authority estimates around 14, 158,897 visitors between 1st February and 14th March, 2025,” noted Minister Mitchell. He added that these expected tripling of the number of visitor arrivals highlights the growing appeal and increased participation of the country in the Carnival festivities.

Record-Breaking Carnival Season 2025 Ahead

Minister Randall Mitchell emphasised on the integral role of Carnival in enhancing national identity. He added that, in 2025, they are hoping to host around 300 to 400 fetes, aiming to surpass the last year’s count. He added that this expansion is a testament to their unwavering commitment and dedication towards offering unlimited entertainment options for all the revellers, fuelling substantial economic activity.

The Minister noted that they are anticipating a huge boost in the visitor spending, which is being expected to create a positive impact across the multiple sectors. He further reiterated his commitment to ensuring that Carnival 2025 in Trinidad and Tobago remains world-class celebration that benefits all the citizens.

Carnival 2024 in Trinidad and Tobago

The Carnival 2024 also concluded on a successful note, with the arrival of around 41,444 visitors by air, which includes, 11,793 nationals residing abroad and 29,651 non-nationals. Along with that, the visitor’s expenditure for Carnival 2024 was around US$94.2 million, covering expenses such as food, entertainment, accommodation, transportation and other expenses.

In 2025, the Minister aimed at breaking all the records, making it the most successful and record-breaking year.