Rise Reggae concert set to return; celebrate peace, love and positive vibes in St Vincent and the Grenadines

The authorities emphasized that the event is more than a concert; it's a movement that celebrates Reggae music, promoting peace, love, unity, and positivity.

Following the successful execution of the inaugural Rise SVG Reggae event, St Vincent and the Grenadines is all set to return with its second edition, scheduled to held on 5th April, 2025 at Victoria Park. The event will be conducted under the theme, “Pace, Love and Positive Vibes”, featuring diverse array of talent from across the Caribbean and the world.

As per the details, the event will begin at 8:00 PM, creating a magical night of music, fun, excitement and entertainment for all the attendees. Shedding light on the event, the authorities noted that this event is more than just a concert. It is a movement which will bring out the best of Reggae, a Caribbean traditional musical practice, inspiring reggae music while promoting a message of peace, love, unity and positivity.

“Feel the energy. Experience the vibes. Witness greatness. This is more than just a concert – it’s a movement. Peace, Love, Positive Vibes,” noted Rise SVG.

Emphasising on the second edition of Rise Reggae, the authorities ensured to offer a night of uplifting music, positive vibes, and community spirit.

Rise SVG is a collaborative production held between 3 Element and Nouvelle Vie, top Caribbean production companies. “We are thrilled and excited to offer a night of pure, clean fun and nourishing music to all.”

Tickets on Sale

The general tickets for the event are on sale starting as low as $90, while the VIP tickets are available at $300. The tickets can be purchased from various outlets including,

· Johnnies Barber Shop – Georgetown

· Mikey’s Roast City – Mespo

· The Cell – Arnos Vale

· 360 Sports Bar – Arnos Vale

· The Cell – Kingstown

· Pulse – Kingstown

· Ambrose Barbershop – Kingstown

· Video Extreme – Questelles

· Janice Shop – Barrouallie

The authorities have also announced about some special facilities to be given to people who purchases VIP Tickets. The facilities include a Separate Private Entry, a Welcome Cocktail, Personal Beautiful Service, Designated VIP Bar, Cocktail Tables, All-inclusive Food Access, Hookahs, Premium Viewing, Front access to main stage and Designated air-conditioned Bathroom.

Jamaican-American singer Tarrus Riley to headline Rise SVG

Jamaican-American singer Tarrus Rilet is all set to headline Rise SVG Reggae Concert with his pure Reggae music. Riley is known for his electrifying hits like “She’s Royal,” “Lighter,” “Good Girl Gone Bad,” and “Don’t Come Back”. He is all set to bring his dynamic stage presence and powerful vocals back on stage, blessing the shores of St Vincent and the Grenadines.