Air Canada reconnects Canada and Trinidad after three-year hiatus

After a long hiatus of around 3 years, Air Canada is all set to resume its non-stop flight services between Toronto, Canada and Port of Spain, Trinidad. Services effective from 2nd May, 2025 are expected to serve as a crucial link for both tourism and the diaspora community. The airline is all set to mark the return of the services after its suspension in September 2022.

The carrier had previously announced a return in 2023 but cancelled plans without notice, frustrating travelers. However, this time, the officials confirmed that flights are locked in for the summer schedule. As per reports, the flight services will be operated on Boeing 737 Max aircraft, having the facility to accommodate around 169 passengers.

Shedding light on the resumption of flight services, the Canadian High Commissioner to T&T Michael Ryan Callan described it as a ‘game changer’ for tourism. He added that this marks a significant moment for travel and the people of Trinidad and Tobago as they celebrate the return of Air Canada’s direct service from Toronto following the cessation due to the pandemic.

He said that the services would play a significant role in attracting thousands of travellers, providing them plethora of experiences, showcasing the diverse offerings of Trinidad and Tobago. Callan noted that the resumption of services would also allow travellers to explore and enjoy the natural beauty, pristine beaches, diverse attractions and vibrant culture and traditions of the nation.

Callan further mentioned about the significant relationship between Trinidad and Canada. He added that Canada has the second largest Trinbagonian diaspora, which highlights the trust between both these nations. He continued and said that this resumption of services will further play a major role in enhancing connectivity and deepening relations between both the countries.

Mexico-born Air Canada director of sales Luis Noriega also emphasised on the services and reiterated the commitment of the airline to providing Trinbagonians with a consistent service. He expressed his gratitude towards the Trinidad and Tobago citizens who wanted them to come back after COVID-19 pandemic.

Canadian Market back to Trinidad and Tobago

The Minister of Tourism of Trinidad and Tobago, Randall Mitchell emphasised on the expanded services and said that it would play a major role in enhancing the appeal of the nation for international tourists. He added that these services would also open doors to several opportunities for the citizens of the island nation.

The Minister added that it will not only boost tourism but will also strengthen connectivity between both Canada and Trinidad and Tobago. Minister Mitchell further expressed his desire to welcome the Canadian market back to Trinidad and Tobago with open arms.