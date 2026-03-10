Jamaica: Woman sentenced to 15 Months for assault in Police lock-up incident

Twenty six year old woman was sentenced to 15 months in prison after pleading guilty to assaulting fellow detainee with a harmful chemical mixture at the Bridgeport lock-up in Portmore, St. Catherine.

Jamaica: A 26-year-old Kilfer Gilchrist was sentenced to 15 months prison after pleading guilty to assault occasioning bodily harm in the St. Catherine Parish Court, on Friday, March 6. Reportedly, the woman was charged with attacking the murder accused Leoda Bradshaw while they both were at the same police lock-up.

According to reports, the woman was presented before the court of Judge Janelle Nelson-Gayle, following an incident at the Bridgeport lock-up in Portmore, St. Catherine where she pleaded guilty.

During the proceeding, the justice observed that charges stem from the incident that occurred on October 31, 2025, when Gilchrist and the murder accused were placed jointly in the Bridgeport police lock-up in Portmore, St. Catherine.

While both the females were detained at the facility, Gilchrist attacked Bradshaw by dousing her with a mixture of urine, bleach, and other substances. Which caused her significant damage and discomfort to her eyes, forcing her to report the incident to the officers at the lockup.

He further noted the medical certificate presented in the court by the attorney of complainant Leoda indicating the extent of injuries and damages suffered by Bradshaw. But the attorney of Gilchrist pleaded for mitigation stating that “she was angry on the day of the incident but she is guilty for her actions.”

Countering that, the attorney Deborah Martin who was observing the proceeding on the behalf of the complainant told the court that “this was not the first incident, Kilfer used to constantly abuse and attack my client.” Martin further alleged that “prior to this incident she abused my client and when she decided to report it, Gilchrist again physically attacked her.”

Following which the justice considered all the evidence and statements as valuable and efficient and decided to hand down the sentence. While giving the sentence justice noted that the accused Kilfer Gilchrist has a propensity for violence and that a custodial sentence was most appropriate.

Acting Parish Court Judge Janelle Nelson-Gayle, sentenced her to 15 months in prison while reducing the 50 percent punishment for her guilty plea while stating that the charges and complaint shows that you are a violent person.

Notably, the complainant is also the murder accused of a 10-month-old Sarayah Paulwell and her mother, Toshyna Patterson which she committed in 2023. She is also charged with the kidnapping and conspiracy to kidnap.