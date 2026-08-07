Jamaica’s Theianna-Lee Terrelonge Finishes Sixth in World U20 100m Final

The 18-year-old Jamaican clocked 11.37 seconds in the final, while compatriot Shanoya Douglas won silver in 11.17 seconds at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

Jamaica's Theianna-Lee Terrelonge finished sixth in the women’s 100m final at the World Athletics U20 Championships after clocking 11.37 seconds at the Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, on Thursday, August 6.

American Mia Maxwell won the gold medal in 11.14 seconds, while Jamaica’s Shanaya Douglas claimed silver in 11.17 seconds and became Jamaica’s first medalist of the championships. Italy’s Kelly Ann Maevane Doualla Edimo took bronze in 11.27 seconds.

Terrelonge booked her place in the final after an impressive performance in the opening rounds on Wednesday. The 18-year-old won Heat Four in 11.21 seconds with a legal wind reading of +1.2 metres per second to finish as the fastest qualifier from the preliminary round ahead of Saint Lucia's Jady Emmanuel, who clocked 11.28 seconds.

She returned later that day for the semi-finals and again ran 11.21 seconds to finish second behind Maxwell, who won in 11.13 seconds. The performance secured her place in the final, while fellow Jamaican Douglas also advanced after winning her semi-final in 11.21 seconds.

Terrelonge is a former Edwin Allen High School athlete and now represents Optimum Performance Track Club after signing a professional sponsorship deal with Adidas at the age of 17.

She has represented Jamaica at several regional and international competitions over the past few years. In 2023, she won both the 100m and200m titles at the NACAC Under-18 Championships in Costa Rica. The following year, she claimed silver in the Under-20 100m at the CARIFTA Games before winning the Jamaican Under-20 100m title in a personal best 11.13 seconds.

Terrelonge also won the Class One girls' 100m title at the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys' and Girls' Athletics Championships in 2024. She later represented Jamaica at the 2024 World Athletics U20 Championships in Lima, Peru, but her campaign ended early because of injury.

The Jamaican sprinter opened her 2026 season by improving her indoor 60m personal best to 7.16 seconds before returning outdoors. She later finished second to Douglas at the Jamaican Under-20 Championships before producing another strong performance in Eugene, where she reached her first World Athletics U20 100m final.