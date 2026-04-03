Belize: 28-year-old woman granted bail after facing charges of wounding and property damage

Belize: Asia Alexandra Pitts, a 28-year-old resident of Mahogany Street, has been granted bail on Monday, by the magistrate in Court #3, after appearing for the two charges including wounding and damage to property. It is being said that she pleaded not guilty to both the charges.

According to police reports, the accused who is unemployed was presented before the court of justice on Monday, following the charges of wounding and intentional damage to property, including a gold chain valued at $3,800 and an iPhone 16 Pro Max valued at $4,500.

During the proceeding, the accused was not represented by the attorney while the victim’s attorney presented evidence including medical reports. Following the proceeding the accused pleaded not guilty to any of the charges and demanded bail.

Following which the justice heard her plea and granted her a bail in the sum of $2,000 plus one surety of the same amount with no objection. The justice granted her a bail but with some restrictions including that she must not contact or interfere with the virtual complainant, any members of her family, or any prosecution witnesses.

She is also required to not to contact the victim and maintain a distance of at least 100 yards away from the victim. The justice further scheduled her date of return to the court on May 18, 2026, when the matter continues.

Reportedly the incident occurred on Sunday, March 29, at Mahogany Street in Belize City, when the victim Gailyn Panting and the accused got into a physical altercation. During the altercation, the accused physically assaulted the victim and caused the victim injuries which led to the wounding charge.

But the accused did not stop here and in addition to the physical fight, the accused intentionally destroyed Panting's high-value personal items. Specifically, the victim alleged that the accused intentionally damaged an iPhone 16 Pro Max which is valued at $4,500, and a gold chain of hers which is valued at $3,800, during a physical altercation.

The matter will continue on May 18, 2026, where the victim and the accused will be present and proceed with the further case but till then the accused is on bail.