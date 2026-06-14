Guyana: First specialized school for autistic children to be established this year

First Lady Arya Ali said that Guyana's first specialized school for children with autism will be established this year as part of efforts to improve inclusive education and support services for persons with disabilities.

Guyana: First Lady Arya Ali announced on Tuesday that a specialized school for children with autism will be established this year. She made the announcement while addressing the 19th session of the Conference of state Parties to the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (COSP19) held at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

“In 2025, we opened the country’s first school that offers specialised service for children with hearing impairments. This year we will establish Guyana’s first school specialised for children with autism,” she stated.

According to Ali, the institution will be built at the Cyril Potter College of Education in Turkeyen and will contribute to a broader national strategy and help in creating a more inclusive society to improve access to specialised learning environments for children with disabilities.

Around $316.5 million was allocated in Guyana’s 2026 national budget for projects and programmes assisting children and persons with disabilities (PWDs), including education, social services and accessibility improvements.

Officials believe that around 830 persons with disabilities would gain benefits from improved literacy, skills training and accessibility programmes. The government has further expanded social assistance measures, in which more than 26,700 persons will receive permanent disability benefits. Monthly assistance payments have also been increased to $22,000, and beneficiaries also received a one-time $50,000 cash grant.

Following the expansions in financial beneficiaries, Ali also proclaimed that the new school indicates the commitment of Guyana to create a more inclusive society and ensure that children with disabilities have equal access to the support and educational opportunities which are required for them to reach their full potential.

“The business centre for persons with disabilities was established last year and offers specialised skill development training and employment for persons with disabilities; this centre currently employs more than 100 persons with disabilities,” Mrs Ali noted further indicating the measures that are being taken by Guyana to make the society inclusive for differently abled individuals, not only in terms of literacy but also in terms of employment.

Mrs. Ali also pointed to the requirement of access to modern disability technology for the developing countries, so that persons with disabilities can benefit from the latest developments in innovation and rehabilitation facilities.

Despite the significant progress and enhancements the First Lady also acknowledged that many challenges still remain in Guyana and also internationally. She called for stronger collaboration between governments, international organisations, technology stakeholders and disability advocates to improve the accessibility standards globally.