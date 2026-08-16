St. Vincent: Gunfire in Kingstown Prompts Police Search for Suspect

St. Vincent and the Grenadines: A search was launched by the police in Kingstown on Saturday morning after gunshots were heard in the Middle Street and Bedford Street area at around 10:30 a.m. on August 15. Reportedly, a man entered the area and fired at another person before he left the scene.

Shoppers, vendors and other people in that area ran to safety after hearing the gunshots.



Authorities have still not confirmed whether the person who was targeted was hit during the shooting. Any injuries have also not been confirmed from the incident.



As per reports, the gunman left the area on foot and headed towards Paul’s Avenue.



According to witnesses, the man ran towards Paul’s Avenue while holding his trousers at the waist as he went through the crowd.



A heavy police presence was seen later in parts of Kingstown as officers searched for the missing suspect. The identity of the person who was targeted still remains unknown.



The shooting took place less than 24 hours after another shooting incident was reported in the same area on Friday night.



A woman was shot in the same area on Friday. The shooting was reported after 10:00 p.m., August 14, and the woman was taken to hospital for treatment.



The alleged shooter was reportedly held by the public before he was taken into custody by the police. He was taken to Milton Cato Memorial Hospital after being taken into custody.



The man however managed to get away from the police while he was at the hospital.



The available reports indicate that the two shootings are believed to be unrelated. The investigators have not confirmed yet if there is any connection between both the incidents.



The Saturday morning shooting created panic among shoppers, vendors and others who were in the area when the gunshots were heard.



Police investigations into the incidents are underway as efforts are being made to locate the suspects and establish the circumstances surrounding the shootings.