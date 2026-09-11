Usain Bolt Foundation awards J$10 million to students affected by Hurricane Melissa

More than 100 students across western Jamaica will receive financial support for secondary school, with eight high schools and Bolt’s former primary school benefiting from the programme.

Jamaica: More than 100 students in western Jamaica will receive around J$10 million in educational funds from the Usain Bolt Foundation after Hurricane Melissa devastated their lives as they prepare to begin secondary school.

The foundation has promised J$9.7 million towards supporting students who have passed the Primary Exit Profile (PEP) exams and are now joining high school for the 2026/27 school year. This funding will assist families with tuition and other educational expenses.

Eight high schools will each receive J$1 million and the guidance counsellors will identify students facing the greatest financial need. The financial aid is to be distributed among the students studying in St Elizabeth, Westmoreland, Hanover, and St James communities.

These schools include St. Elizabeth Technical High, Maggoty High, Godfrey Stewart High, Petersfield High, Green Island High, Merlene Ottey High, Green Pond High, and Maldon High.

Another group of 17 students from Waldensia Primary School in Trelawny, Bolt’s former school, will also receive support. Every student who passed the PEP tests will be allocated J$100,000, making the total allocation to the school amount to J$1.7 million.

These allocations mark another step in Bolt's connection to Waldensia Primary School. Last month, the foundation also gave J$1.7 million to the 2026 graduates of the same school with each of the 17 students receiving J$100,000.

The students receiving assistance were affected by Hurricane Melissa, which hit Jamaica last year. The Foundation explained that the current programme was designed to reduce the cost of education among families who are still affected financially by the hurricane.

“For his part, Dr. Hon Usain Bolt said that he was happy to be in a position to meaningfully touch the lives of all the students, especially given the impact of the Hurricane,” said the official press release by the foundation.

The assistance will help affected students in pursuing their studies as their families recover from the impact caused by Hurricane Melissa.