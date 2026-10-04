Guyana prepares to host first CARIFTA Games in 2027

Guyana is preparing to host the 2027 CARIFTA Games for the first time, with about 1,100 athletes, coaches and officials expected for three days of junior athletics.

Guyana: The nation has started preparations for the 2027 CARIFTA Games by setting up a Local Organizing Committee. Guyana will be hosting the regional junior athletics meet for the first time next year.

The 54th edition of the CARIFTA Games is set for March 27-29, 2027, over the Easter holiday weekend. It will feature participation of around 1,100 participants including athletes, coaches and officials.

Guyana was selected to host the Games, after reaching an agreement with the North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletics Association (NACAC). The decision followed efforts by CARICOM leaders and Guyanese President Irfaan Ali to secure a host after earlier arrangements were unsuccessful.

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport Charles Ramson Jr. will lead the organising committee. He will be accompanied by Sport Minister Steven Jacobs, Sport Director Steve Ninvalle, and the Athletics Association of Guyana President Amanda Hermonstine.

This committee consists of members from different ministries and national bodies. These include the Guyana Police Force, the Guyana Defence Force, the Ministry of Health and the Civil Defence Commission.

A dedicated CARIFTA Games Secretariat will also be established at the National Racquet Centre. It will be responsible for coordinating various aspects including accommodation, transportation, venue, logistics, and communications.

Preparations are continuing at the competition venues, including upgrading of the athletics track and other related infrastructure.

The hosting of the CARIFTA event will see participants from across the Caribbean in Guyana over a period of three days of junior athletics. These Games have Under-17 and Under-20 athletes participating in sprinting, hurdles, middle and long-distance running, jumps, throws, and relays.

CARIFTA Games which began in 1972 at the hands of Austin Sealy in Barbados has been a yearly affair. It has grown into a very important event for young athletes from the Caribbean and also serves to introduce new talent to regional and international stages.