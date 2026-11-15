Guyana: Fisherman remanded for murder of woman struck by car in Berbice

Charles Angel was denied bail and remanded until December 8 as prosecutors await a post-mortem report and CCTV footage linked to the fatal November 8 incident.

15th of November 2026

Guyana: A 28-year-old fisherman has been remanded in prison following his involvement in the death of 22-year-old Dulisha Bhiro, who was allegedly hit by a car during a confrontation at Nigg Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

The accused, Charles Angel of Number 54 Village, pleaded before Magistrate Michelle Matthias at the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court on Friday, where he was charged with Bhiro's murder.

Police reported that the incident took place on November 8, 2026. Prosecutor Sergeant Collin Clarke informed the court that the file on the case had not been completed as the post-mortem report and surveillance footage from the crime scene and surrounding areas were still pending.

Angel, who was not being legally assisted by any attorney, was denied bail and remanded until December 8, 2026. The case was transferred to the Albion Magistrate’s Court for further proceedings.

The murder case follows an incident in which Angel allegedly drove a black Toyota Fielder wagon into a group of people twice during a confrontation. Police said the car hit Bhiro and 28-year-old Aaron Seegobin, who was reportedly thrown around 10 feet by the impact.

According to the police, Seegobin had been purchasing food from a snackette located opposite the Dragon Night Club when four individuals confronted him for using abusive language. The incident quickly escalated and turned physical.

Angel was said to have intervened after one of the men allegedly armed himself with a cutlass. During the confrontation, Angel was disarmed before entering his vehicle and driving towards a group.

The police claim that he first attacked Bhiro, drove 200 metres and then turned around to attack the group again.

Bhiro was taken to Port Mourant Public Hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival. Seegobin first received treatment at the same facility before being transferred to New Amsterdam Public Hospital.

Angel also appeared at the Reliance Magistrate Court on Wednesday, where he faced a separate charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. He pleaded not guilty and was granted bail pending a hearing that has been scheduled for November 17, 2026.

Investigators have identified several CCTV cameras in the area, which are yet to be reviewed as part of their ongoing investigation.

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