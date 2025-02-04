Antigua's Samyer Thomas breaks barriers: Husband Dovel’s support helps her become first female 22-seater bus driver

Thomas shared about her remarkable journey and her effortless switch from a 13-seater bus to a 22-seater, crediting her husband for this achievement.

Antigua and Barbuda’s Samyer Merchant Thomas has become the only female taxi driver to operate a 22-seater coaster bus on the island. With her exceptional achievement, she has been making waves across the social media platforms, leaving her footprint and creating a huge impact on what is known as male-dominate field.

Thomas shared about her remarkable journey and her effortless switch from a 13-seater bus to a 22-seater. She noted that the transition to operating coaster buses was not at all easy but she always had a major support of her husband, who helped her grow in their family business.

Gives credit to husband for his support and encouragement

She thanked her husband, Dovel Thomas for being the source of motivation and encouragement which has now made her a well-known name in the field. “I didn't want to at first but my husband said, it would be good and you know he encouraged me a lot after when they saw me operating the big bus, I got a lot of encouragement.”

Thomas further shared about the best part of her job, stating that she enjoys interacting with tourists a lot. She added that she loves to showcasing the diverse offerings of her nation and immersing the tourists in the warmth hospitality and vibrant culture and traditions of twin-island nation.

Vice-President of Taxi Association appreciates Samyer Merchant Thomas

The Vice-President of St John’s Taxi Association, Andre Friday also expressed delight with the working of Thomas and called her the perfect woman for the work. He expressed his confidence in Thomas and said that they are never worried whenever Thomas operates the bus.

He further added that Thomas has maintained the trust of the entire association, ensuring that all the visitors will be transported safely and securely. He compared Thomas with boys and added that she has all the ability to take control of each work without any pressure and worry.

Thomas' husband calls her Trailblazer

Thomas’ husband, Dovel Thomas is the owner and operator of Doe Doe Bus and Taxi Service. He expressed pride in his wife’s achievement and referred her as ‘Trailblazer’. Dovel Thomas noted that he always had immense amount of faith in his wife that she would easily be able to operate the coaster bus all on her own.

Dovel shared his experience of sitting on the passenger side when his wife came with the big bus, noting that she never stopped again. “Everyone gave her encouragement after seeing how well she can handle the 22-seater.”

Netizens describe him as ‘perfect husband’

The netizens of Antigua and Barbuda are pouring love for Merchant Thomas’ husband and describing him as a perfect husband. They took to their social media handle and are flooding the social media with the best wishes for the couple.

An individual wrote, “Beside every good man is a strong woman. Well done Mr Thomas. Kudos to all men in the association as well for supporting and encouraging Lady Thomas. Love this.” Another user said, “Awesome lady Thomas keeps up the good job. Thats how it supposed to be the husband supporting his wife.”