Adesanya vs Imavov UFC Fight Night: Expert Picks and Predictions for February 1 Event

SportsLine expert Daniel Vithlani provides essential analysis together with betting predictions for all fans and viewers joining in.

1st of February 2025

Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya fights Nassourdine Imavov who ranked No. 5 in the main event of UFC Fight Night on Saturday, February 1, 2025. The main card of this UFC Fight Night will start at noon ET without delay at the anb Arena in Riyadh Saudi Arabia.

Current MMA odds list Israel Adesanya as the -165 favorite (risk $165 to win $100) to defeat Nassourdine Imavov who stands as +140 underdog in UFC Fight Night: Adesanya vs Imavov. Adesanya fights to recover from back-to-back losses, yet Imavov fights to guarantee his place at the top of the middleweight division.

SportsLine expert Daniel Vithlani provides essential analysis together with betting predictions for all fans and viewers joining in. Since his January 2023 commencing at SportsLine Vithlani established himself as an analytical UFC bettor who consistently achieves success with his bets. His UFC 283 performance was flawless since his debut while he generated more than $1,500 in profits exclusively from main-card bets.

Vithlani demonstrates exceptional capability when it comes to making accurate upset predictions. The expert analysis by Vithlani successfully predicted Sean O'Malley (+210) to defeat Aljamain Sterling (-250) at UFC 292 as well as boldly picking Dustin Poirier (+190) and Michael Page (+110) to win in previous fights. This upcoming fight week Vithlani has selected Bogdan Grad (+100) to defeat Lucas Alexander (-120) in their featherweight contest that will start the preliminary segment.

The UFC analysis by Vithlani includes his prediction of a fighter who has a hometown advantage while he also predicts a major win for his selected fighter. Anybody who seeks valid betting information about UFC Saudi Arabia events must utilize Vithlani's recorded history of accurate predictions.

The upcoming UFC Fight Night event holds great anticipation for fans and bettors because expert predictions from Vithlani will lead to an impressive display of MMA talent.

