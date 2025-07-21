Reggae Sumfest 2025 wraps up with epic Dancehall and Reggae Nights

21st of July 2025

Jamaica: Reggae Sumfest 2025 - known as the largest and most electric music festival in the Caribbean, celebrated its end for the year at this year’s Dancehall Night and Reggae Night which took place on July 18 and July 19. The two-night event was organized at Catherine Hall Entertainment Complex - the festival’s classic open air venue.

Since it began in 1993, Reggae Sumfest has been a destination for music fans, and over the years has grown to include 30,000 local and international attendees. The week-long celebration which at the same time pays tribute to traditional Jamaica sound and culture, also includes beach parties, sound clashes and all night sessions, all leading to the grand finale of large-scale concerts, presenting the best of what the island has to offer musically.

Reggae Night - Official Line-up 2025

This year’s line-up presented an elite group of artists, which included international names and rising stars sharing the stage. At Dancehall Night, high energy shows, thumping beats, and intense lyrical sparring was experienced while Reggae Night brought it down with soulful, conscious vibes from the roots of Jamaica’s musical past. 

Festival Night 1 (July 18) – Dancehall Night

  • Vybz Kartel 
  • Masicka 
  • Tommy Lee Sparta 
  • Skeng 
  • Govana 
  • D’yani 
  • Jamal 
  • Shaneil Muir 
  • Harry Toddler 
  • Laden 
  • YoungWildApache 
  • Plus: Moliy, Marcy Chin, Sizzla Kalonji

Festival Night 2 (July 19) – Reggae Night

  • Toni Braxton (special crossover guest)
  • Tarrus Riley
  • Protoje
  • Lila Iké
  • I Wayne
  • Fantan Mojah
  • Bugle
  • Pressure Busspipe
  • Chester Miller
  • Maxi Priest
  • Plus: special “Tribute to the Legends” – honoring Dennis Brown, Gregory Isaacs, Jimmy Riley, Cocoa Tea, performed by Tarrus Riley, Terence Wallen, Chester Miller & band

Reggae Sumfest - Beyond musical boundaries

Beyond the music, Reggae Sumfest continues to make a great economic and cultural impact. In Montego Bay, hotels are reported to be at full capacity, restaurants and vendors are seeing record sales, while local artisans who in the past may not have had access are now putting their work on the world stage.

As Montego Bay transforms into a glowing center of energy, sound, and celebration, the Reggae Sumfest which is a main stage for Jamaica’s role in world music and culture steps forward. At the end of the festival which promised to be very memorable, fans from all over the world came together to live out the reggae and dancehall experience at its best.

