Saint Lucia Jazz and Arts Festival 2027 announces Emeli Sandé, Chicago and M.R.

The festival will return from April 30 to May 10, with its first lineup announcement featuring international performers and Saint Lucian talent.

15th of November 2026

Saint Lucia: The Saint Lucia Jazz & Arts Festival 2027 is scheduled to take place from April 30 to May 10, 2027. It will feature British singer-songwriter Emeli Sandé; local musical artist Michael Robinson, professionally known as M.R.; and American band Chicago as part of its first announced lineup.

The announcement was made by the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority (SLTA) during the World Travel Market in London, placing the festival in the spotlight at one of the travel industry’s major international events.

Sandé is one of the contemporary music performers recognized in the United Kingdom and is known for popular songs such as “Next to Me,” “Read All About It (Pt. III)” and “Beneath Your Beautiful.” Her first studio album "Our Version of Events" was the most successful album in the UK in 2012.

She has also received several major music awards, including BRIT Awards and the Ivor Novello Award.

Saint Lucia will be represented by M.R., who is a highly renowned singer-songwriter who has won the Nina Simone Award and has also been nominated at the Caribbean Music Awards. His participation provides the local artist with a chance to perform on the festival stage with international artists.

The first lineup of artists also features Chicago, an American band known for its mix of rock, jazz, and the heavy use of horns. The band is famous for songs like "25 or 6 to 4," "Saturday in the Park," "If You Leave Me Now," and "Hard to Say I'm Sorry."

SLTA Chairman Thaddeus M. Antoine said that the London announcement will help increase the festival’s international visibility and will help attract more tourists.

“Our return to London for this first-wave announcement builds on the momentum of previous editions and our continued efforts to strengthen the festival’s international profile. As we look ahead to 2027, our focus remains on expanding its reach, attracting new audiences and enhancing its contribution to Saint Lucia’s tourism product,” added Antoine.

This festival has also received the Music Festival of the Year award at the 2026 Caribbean Music Awards. In addition to the performances, the annual festival celebrates Saint Lucian culture, art and music.

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