Tobago opens 2026-2027 cruise season with 46 scheduled ship calls

The season is expected to bring 62,831 visitors to Tobago, with Scarborough accounting for 37 planned cruise calls and January projected to be the busiest month.

16th of November 2026

Trinidad and Tobago: Tobago welcomed its first cruise ship of the 2026-2027 season, with the arrival of Azamara Journey at the Port of Scarborough. This marked the beginning of a busier period for the island’s tourism sector.

The vessel docked at the port on Friday, November 13, 2026, with 702 passengers. The 2026-2027 cruise season is scheduled to run from November 2026 to May 2027, with 46 scheduled cruise calls.

It marked an increase of 39.4% compared with 33 cruise calls last season, with the number of visitors expected to arrive in Tobago at 62,831.

According to the schedule, Scarborough is expected to receive the largest number of scheduled visits, with 37 planned calls. It will be followed by six calls at Charlotteville, two at Castara Bay, and one at Englishman’s Bay.

The expansion will create more opportunities for community-based tourism, helping local businesses and residents to benefit from passenger spending. Tourism operators, transportation providers, and vendors are among those expected to benefit from increased visitor activity.

The Division of Tourism, Antiquities and Creative Industries will work with Tobago Tourism Agency Limited and other agency partners to improve the visitor experience through organized shore excursions, transportation, port services, safety and customer service.

January is projected to be the busiest month for the 2026-2027 cruise season, with 11 cruise visits planned.

2026-2027 Cruise Season - Port of Scarborough Schedule

November 2026

  • November 13, 2026: Azamara Journey (08:00 – 17:00) — Season Opener

  • November 21, 2026: Grandeur of the Seas (08:00 – 17:00)

  • November 26, 2026: Marella Voyager (08:00 – 18:00)

  • November 27, 2026: Azamara Journey (08:00 – 17:00)

  • November 30, 2026: Oceania Insignia (07:00 – 16:00)

December 2026

  • December 5, 2026: Nieuw Amsterdam (08:00 – 17:00)

  • December 6, 2026: Star Legend (08:00 – 17:00)

  • December 10, 2026: Marella Voyager (09:00 – 19:00)

  • December 11, 2026: Azamara Journey (08:00 – 17:00)

  • December 22, 2026: Marella Voyager (08:00 – 17:00)

  • December 23, 2026: Renaissance (09:00 – 18:00)

  • December 26, 2026: Azamara Journey (08:00 – 17:00)

January 2027

  • January 1, 2027: Viking Sea (Times TBA)

  • January 6, 2027: Britannia (Early morning – Early evening)

  • January 7, 2027: Marella Voyager (08:00 – 18:00)

  • January 12, 2027: Europa (08:00 – 18:00)

  • January 13, 2027: Renaissance (08:00 – 18:00)

  • January 21, 2027: Crystal Symphony (07:00 – 17:00)

  • January 22, 2027: Marella Voyager (08:00 – 18:00)

  • January 26, 2027: Azamara Journey (08:00 – 14:00)

  • January 29, 2027: Renaissance (08:00 – 18:00)

February 2027

  • February 5, 2027: Marella Voyager (08:00 – 18:00)

  • February 18, 2027: Marella Voyager (08:00 – 18:00)

  • February 26, 2027: Zuiderdam (08:00 – 17:00)

March 2027

  • March 1, 2027: Renaissance (10:00 – 18:00)

  • March 4, 2027: Marella Voyager (08:00 – 18:00)

  • March 7, 2027: Aurora (Early morning – Early evening)

  • March 9, 2027: Spirit of Adventure (08:00 – 17:00)

  • March 19, 2027: Marella Voyager (08:00 – 18:00)

April 2027

  • April 2, 2027: Marella Voyager (08:00 – 18:00)

  • April 15, 2027: Marella Voyager (08:00 – 18:00) — Season Closer for Scarborough

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Nia Roberts

Related Articles

Saint Lucia officially opened its 2024-2025 Cruise Season on 10th October, 2024 with the arrival of Celebrity Summit and Rhapsody of the Seas.

MS Nautica makes inaugural visit, brings 800 visitors to Saint Lucia

14th of November 2024

The government of Dominica has extended sorrow over the passing of Dr Carissa F. Etienne, a highly esteemed resident of Dominica and the former Director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).

Dominica govt extends condolences on demise of Dr Carissa F. Etienne

1st of December 2023

Caribbean: The new UNICEF Representative to the Eastern Caribbean, Pieter Bult, said challenges to childhood education arising from the COVID-19 pandemic presented opportunities for improvement.

Digital tools adopted during COVID can strengthen learning, says UNICEF Rep to Eastern Caribbean

30th of August 2022

As Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting 2022 witnessed the opening ceremony on June 24, 2022, QC Patricia Baroness Scotland efficiently retained the support from the member states of the Commonwealth.

Patricia Scotland assumes office of Commonwealth Secretary-General for second term

24th of June 2022

St Lucia: Prime Minister and Minister for National Security Philip J Pierre on Monday discussed the ways to address the rising gun violence across the nation. Prime Minister held a meeting with the executive officer of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF). An emergency meeting was conducted between the prime minister and the officers […]

PM Pierre meets executive officer of RSLPF to discuss increased homicides

16th of February 2022

The elections that were originally scheduled for 27th October 2025 will now be held nearly six months earlier, on 28th April 2025.

Mark Carney vs Pierre Poilievre: Battle for Canada's future in snap elections

24th of March 2025

Both mother and son have been found guilty of five counts of fraud committed between 2023 and 2024.

American rapper Sean Kingston and mother found guilty of $1 Million fraud, citizens blame fake rich status pressure

29th of March 2025

The leaders discussed regional security, climate action, tourism, investment and research during talks in London, reaffirming cooperation between Barbados and the United Kingdom on shared economic and global priorities.

PM Mia Mottley, UK PM Keir Starmer hold talks to strengthen Barbados-UK ties

26th of June 2026