Tobago opens 2026-2027 cruise season with 46 scheduled ship calls
The season is expected to bring 62,831 visitors to Tobago, with Scarborough accounting for 37 planned cruise calls and January projected to be the busiest month.
16th of November 2026
Trinidad and Tobago: Tobago welcomed its first cruise ship of the 2026-2027 season, with the arrival of Azamara Journey at the Port of Scarborough. This marked the beginning of a busier period for the island’s tourism sector.
The vessel docked at the port on Friday, November 13, 2026, with 702 passengers. The 2026-2027 cruise season is scheduled to run from November 2026 to May 2027, with 46 scheduled cruise calls.
It marked an increase of 39.4% compared with 33 cruise calls last season, with the number of visitors expected to arrive in Tobago at 62,831.
According to the schedule, Scarborough is expected to receive the largest number of scheduled visits, with 37 planned calls. It will be followed by six calls at Charlotteville, two at Castara Bay, and one at Englishman’s Bay.
The expansion will create more opportunities for community-based tourism, helping local businesses and residents to benefit from passenger spending. Tourism operators, transportation providers, and vendors are among those expected to benefit from increased visitor activity.
The Division of Tourism, Antiquities and Creative Industries will work with Tobago Tourism Agency Limited and other agency partners to improve the visitor experience through organized shore excursions, transportation, port services, safety and customer service.
January is projected to be the busiest month for the 2026-2027 cruise season, with 11 cruise visits planned.
2026-2027 Cruise Season - Port of Scarborough Schedule
November 2026
November 13, 2026: Azamara Journey (08:00 – 17:00) — Season Opener
November 21, 2026: Grandeur of the Seas (08:00 – 17:00)
November 26, 2026: Marella Voyager (08:00 – 18:00)
November 27, 2026: Azamara Journey (08:00 – 17:00)
November 30, 2026: Oceania Insignia (07:00 – 16:00)
December 2026
December 5, 2026: Nieuw Amsterdam (08:00 – 17:00)
December 6, 2026: Star Legend (08:00 – 17:00)
December 10, 2026: Marella Voyager (09:00 – 19:00)
December 11, 2026: Azamara Journey (08:00 – 17:00)
December 22, 2026: Marella Voyager (08:00 – 17:00)
December 23, 2026: Renaissance (09:00 – 18:00)
December 26, 2026: Azamara Journey (08:00 – 17:00)
January 2027
January 1, 2027: Viking Sea (Times TBA)
January 6, 2027: Britannia (Early morning – Early evening)
January 7, 2027: Marella Voyager (08:00 – 18:00)
January 12, 2027: Europa (08:00 – 18:00)
January 13, 2027: Renaissance (08:00 – 18:00)
January 21, 2027: Crystal Symphony (07:00 – 17:00)
January 22, 2027: Marella Voyager (08:00 – 18:00)
January 26, 2027: Azamara Journey (08:00 – 14:00)
January 29, 2027: Renaissance (08:00 – 18:00)
February 2027
February 5, 2027: Marella Voyager (08:00 – 18:00)
February 18, 2027: Marella Voyager (08:00 – 18:00)
February 26, 2027: Zuiderdam (08:00 – 17:00)
March 2027
March 1, 2027: Renaissance (10:00 – 18:00)
March 4, 2027: Marella Voyager (08:00 – 18:00)
March 7, 2027: Aurora (Early morning – Early evening)
March 9, 2027: Spirit of Adventure (08:00 – 17:00)
March 19, 2027: Marella Voyager (08:00 – 18:00)
April 2027
April 2, 2027: Marella Voyager (08:00 – 18:00)
April 15, 2027: Marella Voyager (08:00 – 18:00) — Season Closer for Scarborough
Latest
- St. Kitts welcomes 5,852 cruise passengers as Norwegian Bliss and Coral Princess dock at Port Zante
-
Tobago opens 2026-2027 cruise season with 46 scheduled ship calls
-
Saint Lucia Jazz and Arts Festival 2027 announces Emeli Sandé, Chicago and M.R.
-
Guyana: Fisherman remanded for murder of woman struck by car in Berbice
-
Two people swept away by floodwaters as search operation continues in Jamaica
Related Articles
14th of November 2024
1st of December 2023
16th of February 2022