Tobago opens 2026-2027 cruise season with 46 scheduled ship calls

The season is expected to bring 62,831 visitors to Tobago, with Scarborough accounting for 37 planned cruise calls and January projected to be the busiest month.

Trinidad and Tobago: Tobago welcomed its first cruise ship of the 2026-2027 season, with the arrival of Azamara Journey at the Port of Scarborough. This marked the beginning of a busier period for the island’s tourism sector.

The vessel docked at the port on Friday, November 13, 2026, with 702 passengers. The 2026-2027 cruise season is scheduled to run from November 2026 to May 2027, with 46 scheduled cruise calls.

It marked an increase of 39.4% compared with 33 cruise calls last season, with the number of visitors expected to arrive in Tobago at 62,831.

According to the schedule, Scarborough is expected to receive the largest number of scheduled visits, with 37 planned calls. It will be followed by six calls at Charlotteville, two at Castara Bay, and one at Englishman’s Bay.

The expansion will create more opportunities for community-based tourism, helping local businesses and residents to benefit from passenger spending. Tourism operators, transportation providers, and vendors are among those expected to benefit from increased visitor activity.

The Division of Tourism, Antiquities and Creative Industries will work with Tobago Tourism Agency Limited and other agency partners to improve the visitor experience through organized shore excursions, transportation, port services, safety and customer service.

January is projected to be the busiest month for the 2026-2027 cruise season, with 11 cruise visits planned.

2026-2027 Cruise Season - Port of Scarborough Schedule

November 2026

November 13, 2026: Azamara Journey (08:00 – 17:00) — Season Opener

November 21, 2026: Grandeur of the Seas (08:00 – 17:00)

November 26, 2026: Marella Voyager (08:00 – 18:00)

November 27, 2026: Azamara Journey (08:00 – 17:00)

November 30, 2026: Oceania Insignia (07:00 – 16:00)

December 2026

December 5, 2026: Nieuw Amsterdam (08:00 – 17:00)

December 6, 2026: Star Legend (08:00 – 17:00)

December 10, 2026: Marella Voyager (09:00 – 19:00)

December 11, 2026: Azamara Journey (08:00 – 17:00)

December 22, 2026: Marella Voyager (08:00 – 17:00)

December 23, 2026: Renaissance (09:00 – 18:00)

December 26, 2026: Azamara Journey (08:00 – 17:00)

January 2027

January 1, 2027: Viking Sea (Times TBA)

January 6, 2027: Britannia (Early morning – Early evening)

January 7, 2027: Marella Voyager (08:00 – 18:00)

January 12, 2027: Europa (08:00 – 18:00)

January 13, 2027: Renaissance (08:00 – 18:00)

January 21, 2027: Crystal Symphony (07:00 – 17:00)

January 22, 2027: Marella Voyager (08:00 – 18:00)

January 26, 2027: Azamara Journey (08:00 – 14:00)

January 29, 2027: Renaissance (08:00 – 18:00)

February 2027

February 5, 2027: Marella Voyager (08:00 – 18:00)

February 18, 2027: Marella Voyager (08:00 – 18:00)

February 26, 2027: Zuiderdam (08:00 – 17:00)

March 2027

March 1, 2027: Renaissance (10:00 – 18:00)

March 4, 2027: Marella Voyager (08:00 – 18:00)

March 7, 2027: Aurora (Early morning – Early evening)

March 9, 2027: Spirit of Adventure (08:00 – 17:00)

March 19, 2027: Marella Voyager (08:00 – 18:00)

April 2027