PM Mia Mottley, UK PM Keir Starmer hold talks to strengthen Barbados-UK ties

The leaders discussed regional security, climate action, tourism, investment and research during talks in London, reaffirming cooperation between Barbados and the United Kingdom on shared economic and global priorities.

26th of June 2026

Barbados: Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley met with the British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at 10 Downing Street on Thursday, June 25. Their discussion focused on several topics including security, climate, clean air, tourism, investment, research, and helped in strengthening Barbados UK relations.

In a post on Mottley’s social media handle, she expressed gratitude towards the UK Prime Minister. She added, “We spoke about the work our countries can do together to keep our people safe, protect our climate, create new opportunities, and strengthen the international order on which small states depend. For Barbados, that is always the test: what helps our people, strengthens our region, and gives our voice greater force in the world.”

According to a statement from the Office of the Prime Minister, closer collaboration between Barbados, the United Kingdom and the Regional Security System was also discussed in the meeting. 

Moreover, the two leaders also discussed the importance of maintaining close relations at a time of increasing global challenges. They specifically emphasised on the role of small states, open economies and democratic partners in improving cooperation, stability and an effective international rules-based order.

The meeting happened just days after Starmer announced that he would step down as Labour leader and Prime Minister due to increasing political pressure after a poor performance of Labour’s was recorded in the local elections.

Further, issues like climate and clean air were also brought up in the meeting. The need to speed up international action on methane emission and other super pollutants was recognised. For countries like Barbados, rapid action on super pollutants is needed to slow down near-term warning, and protect public health.

Areas of mutual interest like tourism and investment were also discussed. According to Barbados it is crucial to deepen partnerships that can support sustainable tourism, high-quality jobs, skills development, stronger visitor links and investments that benefit the Barbadian communities.

PM Mottley also talked about areas for research and investment that relate to Barbados and the wider Caribbean. These include climate resilience, sustainable tourism, clean energy, water security, ocean and coastal systems, sargassum innovation, and other fields where Barbados can contribute solutions of regional and global value.

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Ana Allen

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