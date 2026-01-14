Dominica sees tourism surge in 2025 fueled by luxury hotels and improved air access

Expanded airline service increased tourism in Dominica, with United Airlines and regional flights improving connectivity and turning interest into actual arrivals.

Dominica: The island nation witnessed significant growth in tourism in 2025 with better air access and continued travel from high-end travelers to local hotels. New figures highlight Dominica’s position as a premier Caribbean destination.

As per the Caribbean Journal and other recent reports, Dominica has established itself as a leading growth story in the region's tourism sector for 2026. The destination's surge is driven by strategic advancements in its airlift and luxury hospitality sectors.

The latest report from the Caribbean Tourism Organization, Dominica had 68,822 stayover visitors between January and September, which is a 13.3 percent increase as compared to the same period in 2024. Tourism officials said that improved flight options played a major role in the increased number.

Expanded airline service increased tourism in Dominica. United Airlines expanded its route between the United States and the island nation to improve connectivity, while an increase in regional flights improved access from nearby Caribbean islands. These new flight services and routes became a leading factor in transforming people’s interest in the island to actual arrivals.

The hotel industry is a key player in the growth of tourism by offering luxury, wellness, and city-based properties. Secret Bay near Portsmouth attracts high-end travelers seeking privacy and eco-luxury experiences. Jungle Bay in the south welcomes a large flow of wellness travelers who visit Dominica for the yoga, spa services and to connect with nature.

Fort Young Hotel in Roseau, Dominica’s capital, is a key accommodation place which offers waterfront access and proximity to business and government offices. The InterContinental Cabrits Resort & Spa also increased the island’s international presence, especially among the luxury travelers and global tour operators.

Visitors also travel to Dominica to experience its natural beauty. Popular activities, including hiking, canyoning, river swimming, diving, and whale watching are among the island’s major attractions. These fun activities encourage longer stays and explorations.

The Waitukubuli National Trail is a popular tourist attraction in Dominica. It has a 115 mile trail roughly from the south to the Cabrits National Park in the north, covering rainforests, river valleys, agricultural land and coastal cliffs. Cultural tourism also keeps growing, with Kalinago Territory on the eastern coast offering knowledge on the local crafts, including building a canoe and basket weaving among others.

According to tourist authorities, the tourism sector in Dominica will continue to grow in the future assisted by increased airlift, hotels offering various options for staying, and more information on culture.