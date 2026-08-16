54-year-old man dies in two-vehicle crash on Fox Hill Road South, Bahamas

A woman driving the second vehicle was taken to hospital for treatment after the crash, while police continue to investigate how the collision occurred.

Bahamas: A 54-year-old man lost his life after a collision involving two vehicles on Fox Hill Road South in New Providence, Bahamas on late Saturday night, August 15, 2026.



The Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) said that they received a report of the crash shortly after 11 pm. Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and police officers were dispatched to the scene of the collision following reports that there was a man who was unresponsive in one of the cars involved in the collision.



The first car involved was a burgundy 2002 Nissan March, which had extensive damage on the front portion of the car. The male driver was found inside the car, while EMS examined him and confirmed that he had no vital signs.

The second vehicle was a silver 2015 Nissan Note, which also had extensive front-end damage. It was driven by a woman, who was also examined at the scene and later taken to hospital for further medical treatment.





According to the police, the lady was traveling north along Fox Hill Road South, while the man was moving towards the south.



From the preliminary investigation, the male driver swerved into the western lane of the street, where his car hit the Nissan Note. Details of the accident are being investigated as of now. The names of the drivers involved have not yet been revealed by the police.

“It is alleged that the male driver crossed over or deviated into the western lane of the roadway, resulting in a collision between the two vehicles,” read the press release shared by the Royal Bahamas Police Force on Facebook.

No other details of the accident have been provided, including whether any charges are expected. The investigation remains active.