Caribbean Airlines launches discounted fares to Trinidad, St Lucia, Grenada and St Vincent

The limited-time promotion offers one-way fares from US$139, with bookings open until September 14 for travel between September 10 and November 30, 2026.

Caribbean Airlines has introduced new limited-time discounted fares for one-way flights between Trinidad, Saint Lucia, Grenada, and St Vincent.

The flights from Grenada to Trinidad start at US$139, while services from St Vincent and Saint Lucia start at US$169 and US$186 respectively. It also includes travel from Trinidad to the three islands. One way tickets to St Vincent, Grenada and St Lucia cost from US$163, US$167 and US$174 respectively.

“Low fares have landed and this is your chance to book that island escape for less. Discover these beautiful destinations while enjoying exclusive savings when you book by 14 September, 2026,” said Caribbean Airlines via an official Facebook post.

The airline is encouraging its passengers to make use of the offers on trips to the Caribbean destination during the travel season. Bookings must be made before September 14, 2026. The advertised rates are applicable to those traveling from September 10 until November 30, 2026.

Caribbean Airlines stated that the advertised rates are one way and inclusive of taxes. “Lite fares are one-way, tax inclusive. Conditions apply and subject to availability,” shared the airline.

Passengers can book their flights at the official website at www.caribbean-airlines.com, mobile apps, booking partners, and authorized travel agents.

The airline will also resume their flights between Trinidad and Caracas after they get the necessary approvals. “The commencement date and booking information will be announced shortly,” said Caribbean Airlines.

They also shared that the resumed service will offer customers more affordable and convenient travel options. It aims at strengthening regional connectivity and meeting the increasing travel demand between the two destinations.