Caribbean Airlines expands network with Tobago-Toronto and Caracas flights

Caribbean Airlines will launch a weekly Tobago-Toronto service on October 25 and resume Trinidad-Caracas flights from October 31, with seasonal Panama charters also planned.

3rd of October 2026

Trinidad and Tobago: Caribbean Airlines is expanding its international network by launching a new Tobago-Toronto nonstop route. It is also resuming passenger flights between Trinidad and Caracas and seasonal charter flights to Panama. The service is scheduled to be launched between October and February.

The airline will start the weekly service between Tobago and Toronto on October 25, 2026. Airline officials announced that flight services will be in effect every Sunday, giving the island a direct connection with Canada ahead of the peak winter travel season.

Caribbean Airlines also confirmed that they would be resuming passenger flights from Trinidad to Caracas Venezuela effective October 31. This service will reconnect the two neighboring nations after a period without scheduled passenger operations.

There will also be a new flight charter route from Trinidad to Panama from December 1, 2026, to February 9, 2027. The selected flights will operate only on Tuesdays and Fridays. This temporary charter flight is intended to cover the Christmas and Carnival periods.

Tobago-Toronto nonstop flights

According to the published schedule, the Tobago to Toronto flight will leave at 8:40 am and arrive at 2:25 pm, while the return flight will depart Canada at 4:20 pm and arrive at the island nation at 9:55 pm.

The service will connect A.N.R. Robinson International Airport in Tobago to Toronto Pearson International Airport.

The Tobago Tourism Agency also stated that the new route will be the only direct route from Canada to Tobago when it launches. It added that travelers from Canada usually had to make a connection at Trinidad or some other Caribbean destination while travelling to Tobago.

Caribbean Airlines has also included Tobago on their list of destinations from Toronto in their bookings portal, with the date of October 25 being shown available.

Return of Trinidad-Caracas route

The schedule shows that the flights for this route will operate on Saturdays. The Trinidad to Caracas service will depart at 8:15 am and arrive at 10 am, while the flight back to Trinidad leaves at 10:50 am and lands at 12:45 pm.

Caribbean Airlines has not disclosed all the particulars about the frequency of its services and bookings in its announcement of the network on October 2. Passengers are advised to check with Caribbean Airlines' booking office for further details on availability.

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