Guyana: Woman hospitalised after alleged husband sets her on fire in Essequibo

A 59-year-old woman is recovering in hospital after she was allegedly set on fire by her 68-year-old husband at their home in Hampton Court, Essequibo Coast.

2nd of October 2026

Guyana: A 59-year-old woman was hospitalized after she was allegedly set on fire by her 68-year-old husband at Hampton Court, Essequibo Coast in Region Two on Thursday.

According to the Guyana Police Force, the incident took place around 12:30 pm when the woman was at her home. Her husband, a security guard, was later taken into custody in connection with the incident.

One of the residents nearby heard the woman’s screams and went to the house to help her. She was taken to Lima Regional Hospital for treatment, as she sustained burns and other injuries. The victim is in stable condition, while she remains under observation at the hospital.

Authorities have not disclosed the circumstances or motive that led to the alleged attack. Investigations into the incident are still ongoing, as the suspect remains in police custody.

Locals have taken to social media to express their shock and prayers for the woman. One person commented, "What is this? What went wrong with the vows, for better or for worst until death do us part The last part is not applicable in this scenario. Omg. Hope she gets better soon and leaves him for good

Another user said, “These big men them getting more reckless than the younger ones..... The main reason why I remain SINGLE. Lord what is really going on in Guyana from one thing to the next. He really should spend his remaining behind the bars for what he did.”

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