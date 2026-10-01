British Airways extends daily Antigua flights through April 2027

British Airways will extend its daily London Gatwick service to Antigua through April 2027, adding more than 3,000 seats as UK visitor arrivals continue to grow.

1st of October 2026

Antigua and Barbuda: British Airways will continue daily flights on the London Gatwick – Antigua route through April 2027, adding 3,000 more seats due to increased travel demand from UK travelers.

The extended schedule will provide British travelers more opportunities during the spring travel season. It will also cover Antigua Sailing Week, scheduled for April 21-25, 2027.

There has been impressive growth in the number of tourists arriving from the United Kingdom into Antigua and Barbuda in 2026. The destination received 53,439 stay-over guests during the first eight months of 2026, an increase of 11.2% from the previous year.

Moreover, the extra capacity is also expected to support Antigua and Barbuda’s tourism sector during a period when the destination is targeting more year-round visitors. The island’s tourism officials will also use this initiative to promote activities like sailing, food, heritage, culture, sports, and major events.

CEO of Antigua & Barbuda Tourism Authority Colin C. James said that this additional aircraft capacity highlights the increased travel demand of the UK market. It will also support businesses across the tourism economy.

This extension of British Airways capacity is a significant development for Antigua and Barbuda and reflects the strength of the UK market. The additional seats will reinforce our position as an important Caribbean gateway and regional connectivity hub,” he noted.

The airline’s extended daily schedule will also provide greater flexibility for tourists planning spring holiday trips to Antigua and Barbuda. British Airways, along with tourism officials, will work with travel industry partners to turn the extra capacity into bookings.

Following the extension in April, British Airways will serve five flights per week from London Gatwick to Antigua from May until October.

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