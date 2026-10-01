Caribbean Airlines adds 7,000 seats for Tobago Carnival 2026

Caribbean Airlines has added 7,000 seats on domestic routes between Trinidad and Tobago from October 15 to November 3 to meet increased travel demand around Tobago Carnival 2026.

1st of October 2026

Trinidad and Tobago: Caribbean Airlines has introduced 7,000 more seats for its domestic services on routes between Trinidad and Tobago in response to increased demand ahead of Tobago Carnival 2026.

The airline announced on September 29 that it has added more seating capacity for the period between October 15 to November 3, 2026. This will give passengers a greater choice of flight options during the weeks around the festival.

Caribbean Airlines is pleased to advise that additional domestic flights have been added to its core schedule between October 15 and November 3, 2026, giving customers more options to travel between Trinidad and Tobago for Tobago Carnival,” shared the airline via an official press release on Facebook.

Bookings for flights are available for purchase via the airline’s official website - www.caribbean-airlines.com, Caribbean Airlines mobile app, reservations call centre, city ticket offices, and authorized travel agents.

Caribbean Airlines looks forward to welcoming residents and visitors on board as they travel to experience Tobago Carnival 2026,” further read the statement.

With the addition of more air travel options covering a larger travel window, passengers will have more choice of dates when traveling for Tobago Carnival. They may check flight and event schedules before finalizing their plans as individual event details may change.

The Tobago Carnival 2026 is scheduled to be held from October 30 to November 1, marking the fifth anniversary of the celebration. It will be held under the theme “The Awakening: Mud, Mas, and Music.” The event features street parades, music, masquerade, steelpan, and cultural performances.

Event schedule

Sunday, 25 October: Blush of Dawn

Thursday, 29 October: Sunup Tobago / Strut Kraft Up / AWOL / Paradis / Bougie Unplugged / Neon Glow / Shhh / Tobago Love

Friday, 30 October: Sand & Soca / Tequila Sunset / #DUCKIT / Stink & Dutty / F.A.W.W.

Saturday, 31 October: Dutty J'ouvert / Bacchanal Brunch / Beached Rum Raft Up / Nirvana All-Inclusive / Pan & Powder Parade / Night Mas

Sunday, 1 November: Parade of the Bands (Pretty Mas)

Monday, 2 November: Festival of Colors / One For The Road / Last Lap / Stranded In Tobago

Tuesday, 3 November: Raft Up Boat Party / Blissadise Brunch

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