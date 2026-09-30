Bahamas: 14-year-old boy shot multiple times at Englerston Park

Bahamas: A 14-year-old boy is undergoing surgery after he was shot multiple times at Englerston Park in Nassau on Monday morning.

According to the Royal Bahamas Police Force, the shooting incident took place shortly after 11 am on September 28, 2026. Police and Emergency Medical Services responded after receiving information that a male had been shot.

Officers found the teenager suffering from multiple gunshot injuries. He was wearing a white shirt and gray trousers at the time of the attack. Paramedics treated him at the scene before taking him to a nearby hospital.

Officers, along with Emergency Medical Services personnel, were dispatched to the scene to investigate. Upon arrival, officers met the victim, who was clad in a white shirt and gray trousers, suffering from multiple gunshot injuries about the body. Emergency Medical Services personnel examined the victim and transported him to hospital for further medical attention, said the police via an official press release on Facebook.

Police said that the teenager was at a park with a female student when an armed man dressed in black approached them on a black moped and asked the pair if they had marijuana. The teenagers told them they did not.

The suspect then allegedly produced a firearm and attempted to discharge it in the direction of the victim. The firearm reportedly malfunctioned on two separate occasions. The suspect subsequently cleared the firearm and discharged multiple rounds in the victim's direction. The victim attempted to flee but was struck multiple times and collapsed, further read the statement.

After the shooting, the perpetrator rode off on his moped from the park. The female student was not injured during the attack.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force has not yet identified any suspects or announced an arrest in connection with the shooting. The case is still under investigation.